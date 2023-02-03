"Flashback!"

That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story.

In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and glam team about the making of the film, what it means to her family, and the nostalgic red dress she donned for the premiere's carpet.

Charley Gallay/Getty

After walking into the room to greet her sons, yelling, "flashback," the star joked to Brandon that it took her less time to get dressed than him. Afterward, Anderson, 55, lined up with her kids and their dates, all in neutral-black-tie-appropriate looks, and jokingly said, "Look at all of us together, and then I'm red in the middle. It's like, I just wanted to blend in!"

At the premiere of the documentary, which Anderson told Vogue is a love letter from her boys to their family, the star strutted the pink carpet in the throwback look and spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with her sons, who made this documentary a reality.

"[The film has] given us a good excuse to be around each other more because boys have busy lives and they grow up, and us moms just kind of hope for a phone call here and there," she told PEOPLE. "So, this has been really nice to spend more time with them."

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson also opened up about how she never saw the initial cuts of the documentary before it made its way to Netflix. "I never saw any cuts," she told PEOPLE. "It's emotional for me. It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings. That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

The star told Vogue, though, "I can see how much love and compassion went into the film."