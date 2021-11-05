Pamela Anderson and Ex Tommy Lee Reunite for Their Son Brandon Thomas Lee's Fashion Launch Party

Reuniting to support their son Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee posed for a family photo with Brandon, their son Dylan Jagger Lee and Tommy's wife Brittany Furlan

Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee came together this week to support their son Brandon Thomas Lee.

The exes attended Brandon's launch party for Swingers Club, his debut fashion collaboration with Local Authority, at The Webster Los Angeles. Pamela, 54, and Tommy, 59, even posed for a photo with their 25-year-old son, as they showed their support for his new venture.

Their youngest son Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, was also in attendance, as was Tommy's wife Brittany Furlan, 35. The group took a family photo with Brandon's girlfriend Lily Easton and Dylan's girlfriend. Pam's husband and former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, whom she secretly married last year on Christmas Eve, did not appear to be at the event.

Brandon's The Hills: New Beginnings costar Brody Jenner also showed up to celebrate Swingers Club, which is inspired by retro preppy golf wear. The event featured some indoor mini golf and cocktails from Tepozan Tequila.

Pam and Tommy tied the knot in February 1995, following a whirlwind four-day romance. They later divorced in 1998, before briefly getting back together 10 years later in 2008.

"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us," Pam told PEOPLE in 2015. "It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."

"I had beautiful children with him," she added. "My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together."

They're currently the subject of an upcoming Hulu series, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the iconic pair.

Pam & Tommy recounts their 96-hour romance leading up to their wedding on a Mexican beach in 1995, as well as the making and subsequent scandal of their sex tape.

Brandon and his father also have had ups and downs in their relationship which culminated in a physical altercation between the pair in March 2018.