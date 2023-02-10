Pamela Anderson Confirms She Does Actually Bleach Her Own Hair at Home: 'I Can Do It Myself'

Pamela Anderson is proud to be a box blonde.

The Baywatch alum, 55, revealed in her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, that her mother taught her at a young age that doing your hair at home was easy, affective and inexpensive. So she skips the pricey trip to the salon every six weeks in favor of doing her iconic platinum blonde color herself.

"[My mom] taught me how to color my hair from the drugstore," Anderson says in the documentary. As she brings the cameras to a drugstore in her hometown of Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada, she continues, "$5 for a box, and I can do it myself in 20 minutes! Scandinavian Blonde here I come."

Charley Gallay/Getty

In the documentary, Anderson's go-to box color of choice is on plain display, as pointed out by Byrdie. Though Anderson says in her documentary, "I use cruelty-free brands and change them up," a box of Garnier Nutrisse is pictured on the screen in Anderson's home.

The Garnier Nutrisse platinum blonde hair kit is made ammonia free, and gets Anderson's locks to her signature light shade.

Fans of Anderson's have taken to the internet in recent days to find tips and tricks to take their own hair to the actress and mother's platinum hue. Hair salon comparison website PriceListo found that searches for "bleach blonde hair dye" went up 244% in the week following the release of the Netflix documentary.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Since the 2022 release of the Hulu show Pam & Tommy (which starred Lily James as the actress), Anderson's iconic blonde hair has been making a comeback. People have flooded TikTok to recreate her famous messy updos, as well as her wispy bangs.

If you want to truly recreate Anderson's hair, though, you have to use her secret trick, which she revealed to British Vogue just days ago.

While unpacking her Stella McCartney handbag for the video, Anderson pulled out a pair of underwear.

"Don't know why I have a G-string in my purse," she said as she pulled out a skimpy baby pink thong.

Pamela Anderson. Courtesy of Netflix

Turns out, the sexy undergarment is the perfect makeshift hair tie.

"Don't tell me that you don't have a scrunchie. This is the trick of the trade. We're really flashing back to the '90s," she explained while styling her hair into her famous tousled bun with the piece.

She then revealed that her curly tresses "always had a pair of panties in them."