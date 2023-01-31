Pamela Anderson Channels Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in Slinky, Red Tank Gown at Her Documentary Premiere

The actress and model hit the red carpet premiere of Pamela, a love story in a red Naeem Khan gown that harkened back to her famous '90s TV character C.J. Parker

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 01:45 PM
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere; Pamela Anderson Baywatch - 1989-2001
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson revisited one of her most iconic on-screen looks.

On Monday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, wearing a red gown reminiscent of the famous one-piece swimsuit worn by her Baywatch character, lifeguard C.J. Parker.

The 55-year-old star sparkled in a red beaded Naeem Khan gown with a low scoop neck and body-hugging silhouette. She also dazzled in statement jewelry by Cicada Jewelry and Delfina Delettrez and stood poised in red Christian Louboutin heels.

Anderson also took a page out of her own beauty book. She styled her blonde locks into her iconic, '90s tousled updo with face-framing bangs and donned a smokey eye makeup look.

Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

In speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the model opened up about her experience revisiting her past, which was an essential part in creating the documentary, as well as writing her memoir, Love, Pamela, both out Tuesday.

"Of course it's emotional for me," Anderson shared. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

She added, "That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

On the carpet, Anderson was also supported by her two sons with ex rocker husband Tommy LeeBrandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee — who posed with their mom at the Tudum Theater. Brandon opted for a classic navy blue suit while Dylan rocked a black sequin suit and sunglasses.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Anderson is a forever fashion icon to many – that includes the star herself who's previously recreated some of her well-known ensembles in present day.

In December, she brought glamor to the French suburbs for an appearance at the Jacquemus Spring 2023 runway show.

Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

There, she donned a sheer white halter-neck gown and a show-stopping feather hat, which brought many back to the 1999 VMAs and the famous pink fluffy hat she wore to it.

Pamela Anderson rollout
Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty

Back then she paired the Ivy Supersonic piece with a busty corset, colorful bejeweled trousers and a purple choker matching the vibrant eyeshadow on her eyelids — a getup that still holds sartorial relevance over 20 years later.

Related Articles
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson Has 'No Desire' to Watch 'Pam & Tommy' : 'Really Gives Me Nightmares'
Pamela Anderson attends the "Le Raphia" Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France.
Pamela Anderson Pays Tribute to Her Iconic Fluffy Pink Hat with an Even Bigger Feathery White Hat
jon peters and pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Says She Has Not Watched Stolen Sex Tape 'to This Day': 'It Was Very Hurtful'
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
See Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson in First Look at Netflix Documentary About Her Life
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox, Pamela Anderson
Megan Fox Channels Pamela Anderson in a Feathery Pink Bucket Hat and Barely There Bra Top
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes