Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat Star in New Heaven by Marc Jacobs Campaign — See the Pics!

The Baywatch star and Grammy-winning musician are joined by Charli XCX, Kyle Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign

By
Published on September 9, 2022 08:34 PM
Photo: HARLEY WEIR

Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat are straight out of heaven in their new ad campaign.

The 55-year-old Baywatch star sports in a gray top and matching skirt while posing on a bed for the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign.

In another shot, she lays on top of a flower in a white sweater dress while sporting arm warmers and holding a blue and purple handbag.

The Grammy-winning musician, 26, dons multiple-color pastel slip dress and angel wings for the ad. Doja Cat also wears a 90s schoolgirl-inspired look completed with a graphic crop top and plaid mini skirt.

The stars are joined by Charli XCX, Kyle Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the advertisements for the Fall 2022 collection.

Charlie XCX looks chic in a floral mini dress and platform boots. She completes the look with long metallic nails and a high ponytail. However, the outfit also includes an unusual addition: fake knives coming out of her back.

Maclachlan poses with a fake sword going through his chest while sporting a sweater featuring a sweater web while Hynes shows off his abdomen in a drawstring shirt. He completes the casual look with a baseball cap and gray baggy trousers.

The fall campaign was styled by Danielle Emerson and photographed by Harley Weir.

The latest collection from Heaven by Marc Jacobs "continues to be the intersection between fashion, art, TV, and film with artist collaborations across disciplines," according to a press release from the brand.

Collaborators on the collection include artist Eri Wakiyama and filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai as well as designers Alix Ross And Elijah Funk, who founded clothing company Online Ceramics.

In 2020, the first-ever collection from Heaven by Marc Jacobs launched with a campaign featuring musicians Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Sky Ferreira.

