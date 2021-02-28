Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$20 Flowy Pants That ‘Feel Like Pajamas, but Look Like a Million Bucks’

While athleisure has become everyday wear for many, leggings, jackets, and hoodies aren't exactly the ideal uniform for professional Zoom calls. That's where this style comes in. "When athleisure meets elegance — that's athflow," Pinterest wrote in its report. "Flowy pants and oversized outfits will replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear. Athflow is professional enough for the 'office,' stretchy enough for the yoga mat, and comfy enough for the couch."