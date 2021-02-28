Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$20 Flowy Pants That ‘Feel Like Pajamas, but Look Like a Million Bucks’

If comfortable clothing has been your go-to over the last year, then you're going to love this new trend.
According to Pinterest's 2021 report, this year will be all about "athflow," a trend that embraces soft materials, oversized shapes, and flowy silhouettes in pieces that are a bit more elevated than athleisure and nice enough for work Zoom calls. Case in point: Thousands of Amazon reviewers have stocked up on these stretchy wide-leg palazzo lounge pants with 8,800 five-star ratings that "feel like pajamas, but look like a million bucks."
While athleisure has become everyday wear for many, leggings, jackets, and hoodies aren't exactly the ideal uniform for professional Zoom calls. That's where this style comes in. "When athleisure meets elegance — that's athflow," Pinterest wrote in its report. "Flowy pants and oversized outfits will replace athletic clothes as the new go-to loungewear. Athflow is professional enough for the 'office,' stretchy enough for the yoga mat, and comfy enough for the couch."
And that's exactly why shoppers love these versatile pants, which are great for gentle exercise, working from home, running errands, and more. They come in 29 colors and prints, including basic black and fun florals. And according to reviewers, they look even better in person.
They're "my new favorite pants," one reviewer wrote. "The comfy and soft material flows beautifully and the cut is very flattering. I love these pants."
And while shoppers love their look and wearability, they rave the most about their stretchiness and buttery soft feel. They're the "most comfortable pants I've ever had my life," another owner wrote.
"These pants are so comfy," a third reviewer chimed in. "The material is just amazing. I could live in them!"
If you're ready to see what all the hype is about, grab a pair in your favorite color or print. You'll likely be surprised by how often you reach for these and other athflow finds.
