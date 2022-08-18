Padma Lakshmi Models Stylish Looks for 'Top Chef' London in Fashion-Filled Behind-the-Scenes Video

Padma Lakshmi is ready to chef it up and strut in style.

Ahead of filming for Top Chef World All-Stars, the Bravo series host gave fans a sneak peek at what's to come from her on-screen fashions in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday.

"As you can tell we're going for a down-to-earth approachable season," she joked while wearing a leather corset tube top. Her stylist Albert Mendonca held up a dominatrix moto-inspired bustier top as another sexy option.

The short video then flipped between clips of Lakshmi's fitting — including colorful, body-hugging knit dresses, business casual ensembles (made bright with a yellow blazer) and an avant-garde bubble top that didn't appear to be of the star's liking. The whole video was set to ABBA's "Chiquitita."

"Trying on looks for @bravotopchef season 20 in London!!! 🔥 Which look is your favorite?," she captioned the post.

Lakshmi is currently nominated for an Emmy for her hosting work on Top Chef.

The show itself — which debuted in 2006 — is up for 6 total Emmys, including outstanding competition program. Its companion series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, was also nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.

Winners will be announced this September.

"If you're an Academy member, please remember to vote for Top Chef as we are nominated for 6 Emmys!!" Lakshmi wrote in her Instagram caption. "And one of them is for me for best host(!!). So please don't forget to vote!"

NBC/Bravo

Top Chef is turning up the heat for season 20! For the first time in its history, the show will bring together 16 all-star cheftestants from across the globe to battle it out for the ultimate title in a World All-Stars edition of the culinary competition.

The competitors will be chosen from the original U.S. series and its 29 international versions (France, Canada, the Middle East, and Brazil, to name a few). And though they've yet to be announced, the network promises the cast will be made up of "the most talented, creative and decorated chefs who have competed in their respective countries' versions of the series," including previous winners and finalists.

With an international cast comes an international setting. The show will be filmed in London, England, making Top Chef World All-Stars the first-ever season of Bravo's Top Chef to be shot entirely overseas.

It's a perfect choice for Top Chef. Not only is London one of the world's global stomping grounds, it also has a renowned food scene influenced by countries around the world.

Head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will be back too. They'll be joined all season long by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.

Top Chef World All Stars will is expected to debut in 2023.