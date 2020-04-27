Padma Lakshmi Shows Off 'Miami Vice 2020' Look in Black Bra and Neon Tracksuit
The Top Chef host showed off her "crime fighting" look only weeks after receiving backlash for going braless
Padma Lakshmi is not finished clapping back at haters who criticized her undergarment habits.
Sunday, the Top Chef host, 49, posted a photo on Instagram in large sunglasses and a neon green and black tracksuit unzipped to reveal her black bra. She wrote in the caption, “Caption this 😎 Miami Vice 2020: Fighting crime while fully supported™️.”
After recent backlash over her bra-wearing habits, Lakshmi’s followers were loving the joke. One said, “HOW DARE YOU WEAR ONLY ONE BRA!!!” to which Lakshmi herself responded with a simple, “hahahaha.” Another follower called the TV personality, “The 4th Charlie’s Angel we never knew we needed 😎.”
Earlier this month, Lakshmi was criticized by internet trolls for not wearing a bra in an Instagram video of herself demonstrating how to make chicken tagine, while also showing her daughter, Krishna, 10, proper knife cutting skills.
After receiving backlash for her braless look, Lakshmi posted a cooking tutorial on Instagram in which she is visibly wearing a blue bra over a black one. “I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” said Lakshmi in the caption. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today.”
She followed up her joke with a concise suggestion for viewers. “But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”
Fans were quick to come to Lakshmi’s defense. “Immoral 🙄. I literally made dinner tonight with no pants,” joked one fan. A second follower commented, “Love your videos! Also, I’m pretty sure you can wear whatever the hell you want in your own house!❤️”