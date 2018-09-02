Bikini-Clad Padma Lakshmi Says 'I Feel Better About My Body Now' as She Toasts to 48th Birthday

Like a fine wine, Padma Lakshmi is just getting better with age!

In honor of her 48th birthday on Saturday, the Top Chef host shared a bikini photo as she mused on how her attitude about her body has changed as she’s gotten older.

“It takes time to develop as a person,” she wrote.” Sometimes in the entertainment industry I don’t think we give women that chance. Men become distinguished and women become ‘old news.’ ”

Lakshmi added, “In truth, I feel better about my body now, even after breastfeeding, gravity, etc. than I did in my 20’s. I’m not riddled with insecurity as I was. I eat well and bust my butt in the gym.”

She also shared that addition to feeling less insecure about her body, as she’s gotten older she’s “learned to be thankful for what I have rather than focus on what I don’t.”

Lakshmi continued, “My home life and my career are doing just fine. To many more years of learning and growing.”

Along with the bikini photo, Lakshmi also posted a photograph of herself posing with her 8-year-old daughter Krishna Thea, whom she shares with ex Adam Dell.

The mother of one has frequently been open about embracing her body and her love of food, sharing a photograph of herself lying in a bed while flaunting her stretch marks last November.

“Hey stretch,” she wrote alongside her leg, as she looked off camera. Heart emojis were also used and placed around her head, as she smiled.

Opening up about the source of her youthful glow, Lakshmi told People in March that “my secret is my diet.”

“I think the reason people don’t believe I am the age that I am is because I always ate well in my 20s,” she said. “What you eat shows up on your skin, on your hair, on your nail [and] on the whites of your eyes. And people don’t realize that!”

Overall, however, Lakshmi credits her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle as her ultimate go-to beauty secret.

“I really didn’t take sun or at least not without a lot of sunblock,” she said. “And I eat 50 percent fruits and vegetables, fruits and vegetables of all colors. That really, really, makes a difference.”