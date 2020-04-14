Padma Lakshmi Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her for Ditching Her Bra — by Wearing Two

Padma Lakshmi is cooking in comfort.

The Top Chef host, who’s been sharing a few recipes while cooped up inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, told Internet trolls to focus on the food — not her choice of quarantine cooking attire — in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” Lakshmi, 49, captioned a video of herself cooking lasagna with white ragu. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂. But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

The video that appears to have garnered the backlash was posted over the weekend, when Lakshmi made chicken tagine while wearing a gray knit tank dress sans bra.

In response to the negative comments on the post, the chef teamed two blue sports bras with a pair of navy blue sweatpants in a new video shared on Monday.

The Bravo star’s fans and followers defended her in the comment section, with many loving the fact that she’s not wearing uncomfortable undergarments during the pandemic.

“Immoral 🙄. I literally made dinner tonight with no pants,” one Instagram user joked. A second person wrote, “Love your videos! Also, I’m pretty sure you can wear whatever the hell you want in your own house!❤️”

“No bras is one of the best (only good) things about quarantine,” a third fan added.

This isn’t the first time Lakshmi has been totally relatable when it comes to her body.

On the Emmys red carpet last year, the reality host said she was a little heavier than usual — but she wasn’t bothered by the added curves.

“I haven’t had time to diet so I’m about 146 lbs. right now, but I’m okay,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m lucky because I gain weight exponentially, like everywhere. So I don’t care.”

“I was just happy there was a dress this pretty that fit,” she said of her baby blue, high-neck gown. “And at the end of the day it’s just about feeling comfortable. I am done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care — it shouldn’t be about what I look like at this point in my career.”

When Lakshmi was asked if she wears shapewear, the former model said she finds it “very constricting.”

“It’s fine. I mean, I don’t even have a bra on, so. I just think the female body is beautiful in its natural state,” she said. “I don’t believe that we all have to do things to make it smooth and beautiful. At the end of the day, who cares?”