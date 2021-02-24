Shoppers Are Convinced This $32 Matching Set Looks and Feels Like More Expensive Brands

Whether you're taking a fitness class via Zoom or following a yoga tutorial on Instagram Live, cute workout clothes are a must to get motivated. Thanks to celebs and influencers, matching sets are one of the biggest activewear trends right now. And if you're looking for a way to get it for cheap, let us introduce you to this budget-friendly workout set from Amazon that shoppers say fits them "like a glove."
The OYS two-piece outfit comes with your choice of a short or long-sleeve crop top and a pair of seamless high-waisted leggings, all of which are made from a soft and stretchy compression fabric. While it's not padded, reviewers love the workout top because it stays in place while they exercise, and the long-sleeve version comes with thumb holes to help secure the sleeves even more.
As for the seamless leggings, they feature a wide waistband with a figure-flattering tummy-shaping panel. According to customers, the material is thick enough that the leggings are squat-proof, meaning they won't become opaque when you bend down. For this and more, hundreds have crowned the set the "the comfiest workout outfit" they own and say it's comparable to more expensive brands.
Buy It! OYS Yoga Workout Outfits with Seamless High Waist Leggings Sports Crop Top, $25.99–$31.99; amazon.com
"When it comes to exercise outfits I'm very picky," one wrote. "But this set exceeded my expectations overall in quality — fit just like a glove. Looks amazing [and is] very comfortable as well. Soft material and no camel toe. By the way, [it's] squat-proof."
Another chimed in, "Honestly love these pieces — I'm going to have to buy every color now. I've bought tons of Nike and GymShark clothes and let me tell you, this is a great dupe. Definitely worth the buy!"
Available in eight bold colors, the OYS matching workout set won't cost you more than $32 no matter which you choose. Despite its affordability, Amazon shoppers say the top and leggings don't feel like cheap workout clothes.
"Overall, this is a good set — especially for the price," a customer wrote. "The material doesn't feel cheap at all so I'd say it's definitely a steal for the price. I wear a lot of activewear so I'll tell you this fits really comfy BUT it's not incredibly restrictive or tight meaning that the leggings feel like a nice hug."
For both workout motivation and serious style, the OYS matching workout set is a great purchase.
