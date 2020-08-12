This Vintage-Inspired Summer Dress Is a Hit with Amazon Shoppers — and It Has Pockets

We’ve all been there: You have an event coming up, be it family photos or a wedding, and you’reraiding your closet for something to wear — to no avail. It’s times like these that having what could be lovingly called a security dress comes in handy. In other words, a dress you can always count on to feel good in. Whether it’s day to day wear or special occasions, it never fails to leave you feeling confident and comfortable.
That’s exactly what Amazon shoppers are saying about Oxiuly’s Vintage Casual Party Dress — a style with a vintage-inspired silhouette that comes in a wide array of prints and sleeve designs. To be more specific, there are 36 total options to choose from, so taking your pick of which one may just prove to be the hardest part of all.
All of the styles feature a fit and flare top with scoop-neck detailing and sleeve variations ranging from cap to long sleeves. A swing-style midi skirt offers a feminine and slightly retro flair to the dress that also includes the seven letter word shoppers can’t get enough of: pockets!
“What a great dress especially for work,” one shopper said . “It has pockets on both sides (finally!), a work appropriate hemline, and the material is the kind where you can sit for hours but never show a wrinkle! Perfect outfit for work: comfy, practical yet classy.”
The popular dress has racked up more than 3,600 glowing reviews thanks to its flattering and comfortable fit, with dozens of shoppers sharing just how many compliments they get while wearing it out and about.
“I normally shop for clothes from more recognizable brands but saw the pockets on this one (obsessed with pockets) and started reading through the reviews,” another shopper shared . “I ordered two - can't beat the price. Wore the blue one to work for the first time today and thought for sure people would know how much I paid for it. But nope! All I've been getting are compliments and requests for links to buy the dress!! About to order some more.”
And with a price point of below $30, there’s no harm in adding one — or a few — to your own closet. This way, next time you’re in need of a security dress, you’ll have just the thing ready to go. Below, shop the vintage-inspired dress thousands of reviewers are in love with.
Buy It! Oxiuly Vintage Casual Party Dress in Biege, $16.99–$29.96; amazon.com
Buy It! Oxiuly Vintage Casual Party Dress in Plaid, $16.99–$29.96; amazon.com
Buy It! Oxiuly Vintage Casual Party Dress in Navy Blue, $16.99–$29.96; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.