Lifestyle Style 10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now You can wear these all fall By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Website Jessica Leigh Mattern is a shopping reporter and commerce editor at the Dotdash Meredith Corporation where she specializes in all things Amazon. She's covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. And currently, she covers shopping news for People.com and selects the best products to highlight through weekly shopping newsletters. She completed her master's in Magazines, Newspapers, and Online Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and studied Fashion Design and Merchandising at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the official start of fall this week, it's no surprise that shoppers are gravitating toward all things warm and cozy, like sweatshirts that they can wear now through the season. Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart and its section of top-selling new releases have been packed with all kinds of layering pieces, including tons of oversized sweatshirts. The retailer has more than 100,000 sweatshirts for women, men, and kids in its assortment. And while there are styles at all different price points, there are tons on sale, and many are going for $40 or less. Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 AlvaQ Women's V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $25.89 with coupon (orig. $36.99) PrettyGarden Women's Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $36.99) Amazon Essentials Women's Open-Neck Tunic Sweatshirt, $22.30 Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, $38.43 Ofeefan Women's V-Neck Oversized Sweatshirt, $21.74 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Dofaoo Tunic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Ofeefan Women's Turtleneck High Low Sweatshirt, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99) Geifa Crewneck Tunic Sweatshirt, $13.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18) Blencot Women's Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.95 with coupon (orig. $29.95) The sweatshirt mix includes all kinds of fits, but almost all of the most popular ones that are climbing Amazon's charts are roomy and oversized. The assortment also includes elevated ones that you can wear for pumpkin picking or football tailgating this autumn as well as casual styles, like Hanes' EcoSmart fleece sweatshirt, that are great for lounging at home. The now-$11 Hanes sweatshirt is a hit with Amazon reviewers, earning more than 105,000 five-star ratings. And while it's listed in the men's section, many women love the affordable find, praising its soft material, affordable price point, and generous fit. It comes in 17 colors, and ladies have described it as their "favorite sweatshirt ever" and "oversized, but not too big." Amazon Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Has Thousands of Front Door Wreaths for Fall — and These Are the 10 Best Geifa's $13 crewneck tunic sweatshirt is another bargain find. The simple style comes with double discounts right now thanks to a 40 percent off coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price. The pullover is a bit longer than some of the other options, hitting below the hips. It comes in 14 colors, and while you can throw it over a tank top and wear it to a workout class, it's polished enough to wear with jeans and skirts, too. Amazon Buy It! Geifa Crewneck Tunic Sweatshirt, $13.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com If you're after something that's nice enough to wear for a photo opp, like a day at the apple orchard, Ofeefan's turtleneck style may be perfect. The sweater-like sweatshirt looks less like your typical gym wear, but still feels like a piece of loungewear. The tunic can be worn with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more, and it comes in 14 colors. Owners love its flowy shape and call it "very flattering." Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Women's Turtleneck High Low Sweatshirt, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com AlvaQ's V-neck hoodie is another that resembles a tunic-like sweater, making it feel a bit more polished. The comfy pullover features a hoodie, a fleece lining, and a "really soft" fabric. Owners say it runs a bit big, so you may want to size down. And they call it lightweight, making it a great fall transitional piece. Right now, it's going for $26 thanks to the coupon featured in the listing. Amazon Buy It! AlvaQ Women's V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $25.89 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com With cooler weather on the way, warm, cozy clothes will be in demand, so if there's a style or color that you're eyeing, you'll want to grab it now. And since so many are on sale, it's a great time to stock your closet before the temperatures make a dramatic drop. Start your shopping with these under-$40 finds below, or head to Amazon's sweatshirt section to find more. Amazon Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Open-Neck Tunic Sweatshirt, $22.70; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, $38.43; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ofeefan Women's V-Neck Oversized Sweatshirt, $21.74 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dofaoo Tunic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Women's Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.95 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.