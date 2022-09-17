10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

You can wear these all fall 

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a shopping reporter and commerce editor at the Dotdash Meredith Corporation where she specializes in all things Amazon. She's covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. And currently, she covers shopping news for People.com and selects the best products to highlight through weekly shopping newsletters. She completed her master's in Magazines, Newspapers, and Online Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and studied Fashion Design and Merchandising at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 17, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Photo: Amazon

With the official start of fall this week, it's no surprise that shoppers are gravitating toward all things warm and cozy, like sweatshirts that they can wear now through the season.

Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart and its section of top-selling new releases have been packed with all kinds of layering pieces, including tons of oversized sweatshirts. The retailer has more than 100,000 sweatshirts for women, men, and kids in its assortment. And while there are styles at all different price points, there are tons on sale, and many are going for $40 or less.

Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40

The sweatshirt mix includes all kinds of fits, but almost all of the most popular ones that are climbing Amazon's charts are roomy and oversized. The assortment also includes elevated ones that you can wear for pumpkin picking or football tailgating this autumn as well as casual styles, like Hanes' EcoSmart fleece sweatshirt, that are great for lounging at home.

The now-$11 Hanes sweatshirt is a hit with Amazon reviewers, earning more than 105,000 five-star ratings. And while it's listed in the men's section, many women love the affordable find, praising its soft material, affordable price point, and generous fit. It comes in 17 colors, and ladies have described it as their "favorite sweatshirt ever" and "oversized, but not too big."

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Geifa's $13 crewneck tunic sweatshirt is another bargain find. The simple style comes with double discounts right now thanks to a 40 percent off coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price. The pullover is a bit longer than some of the other options, hitting below the hips. It comes in 14 colors, and while you can throw it over a tank top and wear it to a workout class, it's polished enough to wear with jeans and skirts, too.

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Geifa Crewneck Tunic Sweatshirt, $13.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

If you're after something that's nice enough to wear for a photo opp, like a day at the apple orchard, Ofeefan's turtleneck style may be perfect. The sweater-like sweatshirt looks less like your typical gym wear, but still feels like a piece of loungewear. The tunic can be worn with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more, and it comes in 14 colors. Owners love its flowy shape and call it "very flattering."

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Women's Turtleneck High Low Sweatshirt, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

AlvaQ's V-neck hoodie is another that resembles a tunic-like sweater, making it feel a bit more polished. The comfy pullover features a hoodie, a fleece lining, and a "really soft" fabric. Owners say it runs a bit big, so you may want to size down. And they call it lightweight, making it a great fall transitional piece. Right now, it's going for $26 thanks to the coupon featured in the listing.

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Women's V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $25.89 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

With cooler weather on the way, warm, cozy clothes will be in demand, so if there's a style or color that you're eyeing, you'll want to grab it now. And since so many are on sale, it's a great time to stock your closet before the temperatures make a dramatic drop. Start your shopping with these under-$40 finds below, or head to Amazon's sweatshirt section to find more.

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Open-Neck Tunic Sweatshirt, $22.70; amazon.com

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, $38.43; amazon.com

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Women's V-Neck Oversized Sweatshirt, $21.74 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Dofaoo Tunic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Women's Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.95 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are ‘Perfect for Fall’ — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are 'Perfect for Fall' — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
Xieerduo Crewneck Top Tout
This Chart-Climbing Crew Neck That Shoppers Call 'Cozy' Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Outlet Blouses
Nearly 500 Stylish Blouses on Sale Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store Ahead of Labor Day — Starting at $14
Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon Has Deals on Roomba Robot Vacuums, Calphalon Pans, and Apple AirPods Before Labor Day — Why Wait?
ZESICA Women's Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Loose Oversized Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
This Chart-Climbing Sweater with 12,700+ Perfect Ratings Is 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
Amazon flowy maxi dresses
Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather
11 Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Hanes
The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Hanes Hoodies, T-Shirts, Underwear, Bras, and More Staples
Hanes T-Shirt
This Week's Best Amazon Deal: Hanes T-Shirts with 57,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 62% Off
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Early Amazon Deals Under $30
Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals
Amazon summer clothing
Amazon Is Having a Huge Summer Fashion Sale, and Prices Start at $8