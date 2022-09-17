10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

With the official start of fall this week, it's no surprise that shoppers are gravitating toward all things warm and cozy, like sweatshirts that they can wear now through the season.

Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart and its section of top-selling new releases have been packed with all kinds of layering pieces, including tons of oversized sweatshirts. The retailer has more than 100,000 sweatshirts for women, men, and kids in its assortment. And while there are styles at all different price points, there are tons on sale, and many are going for $40 or less.

Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40

The sweatshirt mix includes all kinds of fits, but almost all of the most popular ones that are climbing Amazon's charts are roomy and oversized. The assortment also includes elevated ones that you can wear for pumpkin picking or football tailgating this autumn as well as casual styles, like Hanes' EcoSmart fleece sweatshirt, that are great for lounging at home.

The now-$11 Hanes sweatshirt is a hit with Amazon reviewers, earning more than 105,000 five-star ratings. And while it's listed in the men's section, many women love the affordable find, praising its soft material, affordable price point, and generous fit. It comes in 17 colors, and ladies have described it as their "favorite sweatshirt ever" and "oversized, but not too big."

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Geifa's $13 crewneck tunic sweatshirt is another bargain find. The simple style comes with double discounts right now thanks to a 40 percent off coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price. The pullover is a bit longer than some of the other options, hitting below the hips. It comes in 14 colors, and while you can throw it over a tank top and wear it to a workout class, it's polished enough to wear with jeans and skirts, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Geifa Crewneck Tunic Sweatshirt, $13.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

If you're after something that's nice enough to wear for a photo opp, like a day at the apple orchard, Ofeefan's turtleneck style may be perfect. The sweater-like sweatshirt looks less like your typical gym wear, but still feels like a piece of loungewear. The tunic can be worn with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more, and it comes in 14 colors. Owners love its flowy shape and call it "very flattering."

Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Women's Turtleneck High Low Sweatshirt, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

AlvaQ's V-neck hoodie is another that resembles a tunic-like sweater, making it feel a bit more polished. The comfy pullover features a hoodie, a fleece lining, and a "really soft" fabric. Owners say it runs a bit big, so you may want to size down. And they call it lightweight, making it a great fall transitional piece. Right now, it's going for $26 thanks to the coupon featured in the listing.

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Women's V-Neck Hooded Sweatshirt, $25.89 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

With cooler weather on the way, warm, cozy clothes will be in demand, so if there's a style or color that you're eyeing, you'll want to grab it now. And since so many are on sale, it's a great time to stock your closet before the temperatures make a dramatic drop. Start your shopping with these under-$40 finds below, or head to Amazon's sweatshirt section to find more.

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women's Hooded Sweatshirt Dress, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Open-Neck Tunic Sweatshirt, $22.70; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, $38.43; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ofeefan Women's V-Neck Oversized Sweatshirt, $21.74 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dofaoo Tunic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Women's Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $23.95 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.