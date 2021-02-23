The survey also asked respondents to reflect on the impact of the last year and found 53% feel like quarantine has aged them

Over Half of Americans Say They Look and Feel Younger Than Their True Age: Survey

If you could be one age for the rest of your life — what would you choose? A new survey of 2,000 Americans sought to find out.

Four in 10 Americans said they would not go back to their 20s, but rather be frozen in time at 36 years old.

The majority of those surveyed (59%) said they used to be obsessed with fighting the aging process, and 56% also said that fight was exhausting.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tru Niagen, the poll found — on the other hand — 41% of respondents are actively embracing the aging process.

Over half of respondents also believe they not only look younger than their true age (by an average of five years), but they also feel younger by six years.

And it turns out that it really is as simple as eating right, exercising, and drinking water to feel your best — with respondents selecting these as the top three ways to age well.

It's no wonder then, that 71% of those polled shared that it's become more common for Americans to accept and embrace their age. However, scientists are finding ways to increase the gap between our chronological age and our biological age.

The top things respondents are open to trying as they get older included vitamins and supplements (42%) and exercising (35%).

The survey also asked respondents to reflect on the impact of the last year and found 53% feel like quarantine has aged them, but they don't think it's a bad thing.

In fact, 57% of respondents said it has been a wake-up call for them to realize that aging is a good thing and to embrace the journey.