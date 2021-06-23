Of those who changed up their style, over 80% plan to keep up the new look post-pandemic

Over 40 Percent of American Men Experimented with Their Look Last Year, Survey Finds

2020 brought a lot of change - to everyday life, and apparently, to men's appearances.

A survey of 2,000 American men found 45% have experienced a bad haircut in the last year, and 57% of those hated it so much, they took drastic measures by buzzing it all off.

Forty-two percent of respondents took advantage of their time off during quarantine by experimenting with their looks, which included trying different hairstyles (61%), new clothing styles (52%) and growing out their beards (40%).

Four out of five (82%) deemed their experiments successful and said they'll keep their new makeover post-pandemic.

Commissioned by GAINSWave and conducted by OnePoll, the study also revealed two in three men had moments in their lives that made them feel insecure about themselves.

Some insecurities that men have endured are weight gain (46%), quality of life (41%) and sexual performance (37%). Others said they felt insecure in areas such as hygiene, sexual and gender identity, and social anxiety.

In the bedroom, over a third (35%) of men struggle to get turned on, and 37% struggle to admit they're having sexual performance issues.

Aside from feeling low during sex, four in 10 revealed they compensated for their insecurities on a regular basis since 53% said their self-confidence has been at an all-time low during the lockdown.

Men recalled doing anything to feel more secure - from applying homemade acne remedies that failed, to buying new and expensive cars.

More than half (53%) of men said they want to overcome and embrace their insecurities, but don't know where to start. In good news though, 54% have already started their journey.