Love Her Outfit: 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Edition

Find wardrobe inspo in the stars of the new Prime Video series — at a fraction of the price

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 8, 2023 10:59 AM

suki waterhouse love her outfit

The 1970s fashion in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six may have all been crafted by costume designer Denise Wingate, but what the stars wore on their press tour was all their own. Daisy Jones herself, Riley Keough, has shown off her modern, sophisticated look in recent weeks, while costar Camila Morrone has evoked the style of her rock star wife character. Then there's Suki Waterhouse, who has taken the 1970s fashion to heart. Each actress' style has been totally different — and yet a sartorially perfect blueprint for what to add to your own closet. If you want to dress like the stars of Daisy Jones & The Six without breaking the bank, here's how to model your style after theirs for a whole lot less money.

Inspired by Riley Keough: Elevated Comfort

riley keough love her outfit
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While heading into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early March, Riley Keough picked this Paco Rabanne set — including a now-sold-out sweater that's $1,190. The set offered the star a chic yet comfy look during her whirlwind press tour, but if you don't have a couple grand to drop on something like this, Express has a matching set of its own that'll give you the same vibe. Plus, it comes in black if gray's not your thing!

riley keough love her outfit
riley keough love her outfit
riley keough love her outfit
Inspired by Camila Morrone: Rock Star Wife

camila morrone love her outfit
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Camila Morrone's Daisy Jones & The Six Character lived the life of a rock star — and Morrone's dressing like that's her real life too. The model and actress made a glam appearance in New York at the beginning of the month in this $3,995 Brandon Maxwell skirt. You can actually recreate Morrone's look in a lot of different ways, because it's all about quality separates that can be put together however you like. Try your own maxi skirt from your closet with a comfy sweater — or shop these options to look exactly like Morrone.

camila morrone love her outfit
camila morrone love her outfit
camila morrone love her outfit
Inspired by Suki Waterhouse: '70s Glam

suki waterhouse love her outfit
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Suki Waterhouse looks like she walked right off the screen from the 1970s. Her press tour looks have been fully in the vein of Daisy Jones & The Six and this appearance from Today at the end of February is no different. The star of her 'fit is her $9,500 Gucci faux fur coat, but our pick from H&M is just as eye-catching. You can also find a whole storefront of looks inspired by the show — and Waterhouse's latest style — right on Amazon so you can get in on the trend!

suki waterhouse love her outfit
suki waterhouse love her outfit
suki waterhouse love her outfit
