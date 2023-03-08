Love Her Outfit: 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Edition

The 1970s fashion in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six may have all been crafted by costume designer Denise Wingate, but what the stars wore on their press tour was all their own. Daisy Jones herself, Riley Keough, has shown off her modern, sophisticated look in recent weeks, while costar Camila Morrone has evoked the style of her rock star wife character. Then there's Suki Waterhouse, who has taken the 1970s fashion to heart. Each actress' style has been totally different — and yet a sartorially perfect blueprint for what to add to your own closet. If you want to dress like the stars of Daisy Jones & The Six without breaking the bank, here's how to model your style after theirs for a whole lot less money.

Inspired by Riley Keough: Elevated Comfort

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While heading into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early March, Riley Keough picked this Paco Rabanne set — including a now-sold-out sweater that's $1,190. The set offered the star a chic yet comfy look during her whirlwind press tour, but if you don't have a couple grand to drop on something like this, Express has a matching set of its own that'll give you the same vibe. Plus, it comes in black if gray's not your thing!