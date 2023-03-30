Blue Jean Baby! e.l.f. Cosmetics Teams with American Eagle on Denim-Inspired Makeup and Skincare Line

Calling all jean lovers! American Eagle and e.l.f Cosmetics' new partnership is what denim dreams are made of.

The Gen-Z beloved fashion and beauty giants are hitting the market with a never-before-seen denim-inspired collection merging the best of both of their brands.

Launching today, the new, super-affordable Beauty is in Your Jeans line marks the first crossover for both retailers.

Beauty is in Your Jeans covers skincare grounds with its must-have lip product and mask: the Perfect pHIT Lip Balm (an $8 ph-reactive hue that transforms from a dark-wash blue shade to a universal rosy pink) and the Get Cheeky Clay Mask (the $11 blue clay mask that hydrates and refines cheek pores – on your face and your booty!).

e.l.f. x American Eagle

Yet, for fashionistas who want to wear denim loudly and proudly, the Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette ($16) houses 12 matte and shimmery cool-toned shades named after jean silhouettes like Mom Jeans and Bell Bottoms.

Shoppers can buy the Beauty is in Your Jeans Vault ($50), which includes all of the exclusive items in a denim-made carry-all bag made with American Eagle's signature fabric.

e.l.f. x American Eagle

The e.l.f. Cosmetics and American Eagle collaboration is kicking off with the "From Selfie to Belfie" campaign, which encourages fans to show off their personal style and daring denim drawn makeup and outfits, which can earn them the title of "Jean Queen" and a chance to win a sweepstakes prize.

The Gen Z-forward initiative will also showcase an exclusive new song that content creators can model or bop to as they show off their denim-on-denim styling.

And to head it all is newly-appointed "Belfie Queen" and Outer Banks actress Carlacia Grant, who will show fans how she likes to step up in her head-to-toe denim, across the brands' social media platforms.