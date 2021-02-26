Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey Front American Eagle's Beachy New Campaign

The costars also took turns snapping pics of one another for the brand's spring ads

Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey are taking a break from hunting for buried treasure and surfing on Netflix's runaway hit Outer Banks to lead American Eagle's new "Jeans Are Forever" campaign.

The fun spring ads and video embrace the stars' youthful energy, showing the pair enjoying a sunny day at the beach in their American Eagle denim. The brand wanted the promo to encourage viewers, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to feel "a true sense of optimism, especially now," according to a press release.

"When we first started to talk about [the campaign] and Bailey's name came into the fold, we immediately got on the phone and I was like, 'You're doing this, right?'" Stokes, 28, tells PEOPLE. "Bailey is such a sweet human being and it's been awesome continuing to make memories with our little Outer Banks family, beyond the show itself."

Bailey and Stokes are credited as photographers on the campaign and took turns snapping pictures of each other decked out in American Eagle's spring collection using Polaroids, Super 8s and other cameras.

"Chase and I really did have so much fun shooting this, it was such a good day and good vibe," Bailey, 22, tells PEOPLE.

Jeans are a staple in both actors' closets. Stokes estimates he owns about 15 pairs, while Bailey says she has close to 60 in her closet! "There isn't a pair of jeans that I don't like," she jokes. "I love American Eagle's mom jeans, or jeans with any 'destruction' in them," she adds.

Stokes, who's also starring in Amazon's new series Tell Me Your Secrets, says he feels "sexiest" in a pair of "fitted, dark jeans" — his go-to for date night with Outer Banks costar and girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

"She's supportive of me putting on some ridiculous stuff sometimes, her and I both have some 'louder' pieces in our wardrobe, so we let each other do our own thing," Stokes says. "Like, if you feel good in a giant, neon-colored hoodie, wear it!"

Stokes and Bailey have spent the past few months in Charleston, South Carolina shooting the second season of Outer Banks. Stokes plays John B, a wily teen looking for his missing father, while Bailey plays Kiara Carrera, or "Kie," a hippie chick who's the heart and soul of John B's crew of "Pogues" (rowdy teens living on North Carolina's picturesque Outer Banks, the show's namesake).

Stokes thinks John B's style on the show — colorful button-downs, beat-up snapbacks — speaks to the character's unpredictability. "It says this kid who is the type of person who's going to go to a thrift store, find something ridiculous and wear it for the shock value," he says. "It also shows his willingness to kind of 'go with the flow.'"

He's even stolen a couple of set pieces from John B: board shorts, shoes and a "Pogue" friendship bracelet he and some of the cast members wear in the show. Stokes still wears the string bracelet every day. "It's something we've all kind of weirdly adapted outside the show," he adds.

As for Bailey, she says she and Kiara share a mutual love of crop tops, jeans, bandanas and a "comfy, casual" style. "I stole some of her necklaces!" she says.

Fans can see both characters' style evolutions in season 2 of Outer Banks, which is expected out later this year. Says Stokes: "The adventures are going to get a hell of a lot crazier!"