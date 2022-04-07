This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Just Launched a Beautiful and Colorful Spring Collection

The sunny yellow windbreaker (it also comes in navy and a pale peach) will keep you warm if there's a chill in the air without making you sweat. It has built-in bungee cords around the bottom hem and the perimeter of the hood to create a closer fit, a kangaroo pouch pocket in the front — plus an additional back panel pocket — and a half zip, pullover style. Shoppers say it's "lightweight," and a "cute layering piece," with one adding that the fit is slightly oversized and that it's exactly what they wear every day while running, hiking, and dog walking.