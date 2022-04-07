This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Just Launched a Beautiful and Colorful Spring Collection
Whether you're heading to a workout class (or taking one from the comfort of your living room), or going out to brunch with big plans to spend the rest of the day on the couch, comfy clothes that can do it all are invaluable. These athleisure pieces are closet staples for this very reason, and since they're pieces we reach for often, they tend to lean heavily toward the black and neutral spectrum of the color wheel.
Now that it's firmly, finally, spring, it's also the perfect opportunity to revamp this crucial part of our wardrobes and add a splash of color (or several). Lucky for us, Outdoor Voices, the comfy, stylish workout wear brand beloved by supermodels and celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lizzo, and Sophia Bush, just launched a bright and bold collection indicative of this change in season.
Buy It! Windbreaker Pullover, $88; outdoorvoices.com
There are nearly 100 new pieces to shop, so we sifted through them all and rounded up our favorite 14 finds. One of the standout pieces from the new launch is the Windbreaker Pullover. This transition piece is great for those days when you check the weather and it's not exactly cold, but definitely not yet warm enough to forgo an extra piece.
The sunny yellow windbreaker (it also comes in navy and a pale peach) will keep you warm if there's a chill in the air without making you sweat. It has built-in bungee cords around the bottom hem and the perimeter of the hood to create a closer fit, a kangaroo pouch pocket in the front — plus an additional back panel pocket — and a half zip, pullover style. Shoppers say it's "lightweight," and a "cute layering piece," with one adding that the fit is slightly oversized and that it's exactly what they wear every day while running, hiking, and dog walking.
Check out all of the best picks, below.
Best Tops
- Everyday Shortsleeve, $38
- Windbreaker Pullover, $88
- Doing Things Bra, $58
- Move Free Tank, $58
- Zoom Crop Top, $58
- One Shoulder Dress with Liner, $100
- Zoom Strappy Bra, $58
Best Bottoms
- Zephyr Pant, $88
- Zoom 3.5″ Short, $58
- Relay 3″ Short, $48
- Snacks 7/8 Legging, $118
- Zoom 5″ Bodysuit, $78
- Rib Flare Pant, $98
- Zoom 1.5″ Bloomer, $48
Buy It! Snacks 7/8 Legging, $118; outdoorvoices.com
Another eye-catching release is the brand's 7/8 leggings. The pair comes in a bold, bright pink, cool blue, or neutral taupe and, as the name suggests, is cut with a slight crop to the bottom hem that hits just above the ankle. These leggings are super soft and have built-in pockets, plus a removable little tote that snaps into place along one hip for carrying your phone, keys, wallet, or snacks. One shopper wrote that they're "obsessed" with these leggings and that the pockets and little bag are "genius" for hiking or walking on trails, adding that it allows them to leave a heavy, awkward backpack behind.
Buy It! Zoom Crop Top, $58; outdoorvoices.com
This warmer-weather-appropriate top is part workout top, part supportive sports bra, and entirely ready to keep you looking and feeling good all day long. Made of the same super soft material as the 7/8 leggings, the top is made to move with you while you work out, but also be comfortable enough to wear while lounging. Shoppers say the top feels secure but the material doesn't dig into their skin, plus larger-chested shoppers say it's surprisingly supportive for a top with a built-in bra.
Shop these picks and more while this bright, spring-ready collection from Outdoor Voices is still in-stock today.