Camila Mendes Looks Fire in This Outdoor Voices Matching Set — Shop It for Under $100

There are plenty of stylish activewear brands that celebrities are pretty much obsessed with in Hollywood. We’ve spotted stars such as Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, and Mila Kunis in eco-friendly Allbirds sneakers (which just launched the most comfortable socks ever!), Gigi Hadid and Julianne Hough rocking ultra-popular Alo Yoga leggings, and other celebs like Kate Hudson and Beyonce sporting their own stylish activewear lines. But there’s another brand that’s entered the ring of star-worthy workout gear, and celebs just can’t seem to get enough of it.

Enter: Outdoor Voices, the brand behind those adorable matching sets, like the one most recently seen on Camila Mendes, and the colorblocked leggings that every star seems to own. In just the past few months, Sophie Turner, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Hailey Bieber were all spotted rocking the brand’s colorful styles — and with so many amazing pieces to choose from, we can totally see why.

Besides being colorful, fun, and super comfortable, Outdoor Voices offers pieces that are (relatively) affordable, with styles ranging from $10 for a cute pair of socks to $100 for a sleek workout dress. But what’s even better is that the brand offers OV Kits, where customers can mix and match a top and bottom for just $95 (the same price as a single pair of leggings!) — which is exactly how you can score Camila Mendes’ red hot matching set. Choose Mendes’ look with the OV Tech Kit, which is perfect for training and spin class, or the OV Rec Kit, which is ideal for walking your dog or hiking. Both come with a top and a bottom, which you can build to fit your style preference.

So if you’re in the market for a fresh look to wear to your next sweat sesh, scroll down to build your own OV Kit or head to Outdoor Voices to shop more celebrity-loved styles.

