Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio, and More Celebs Wear This Brand to “Do Things” (and It's on Sale)

If you think it’s hard to keep up with the latest sales dropping on the Internet, you’re certainly not alone. Retailers are slashing prices by the day (or so it seems, at least). And not just on off-season wardrobe essentials, but on staples that are more in demand than ever right now, like workout attire and loungewear.

The athletic apparel landscape is incredibly vast — as are all the activewear sales currently happening — but we had to spotlight one markdown event that caused us to stop in our tracks: the Outdoor Voices OV Extra discount spectacular.

You may have heard of Outdoor Voices, or OV, because of its cult following in Hollywood. Much like Koral, Spanx, and Wolven, OV has become a go-to shopping destination for celebs that like to break a sweat in style. Currently, the athleisure label that churns out technical attire for “Doing Things” (whether that means walking your dog, lounging around your house, or running 10 miles in 80-degree weather) has a fan base full of A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, Lucy Hale, and Lizzo.

While most of OV’s goodies don’t cost an arm and a leg, right now, the brand’s workout essentials are even more affordable thanks to the OV Extra Sale. You’ll find markdowns as much as 50 percent off, meaning you can score the brand’s best-selling warmup leggings for $37 or a cozy, eco-friendly hoodie $87.

Word to the wise: If you want to pick up something from the OV Extra Sale, make sure you do so quickly because pieces are selling out lightning-fast. Shop our favorites, below, and get ready to “do things” in serious style.

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra, $52 (orig. $65); outdoorvoices.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices FrostKnit ⅞ Leggings, $92 (orig. $115); outdoorvoices.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices The Exercise Skort, $52 (orig. $65); outdoorvoices.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie, $87 (orig. $135); outdoorvoices.com

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Warmup Leggings, $37 (orig. $75); outdoorvoices.com

