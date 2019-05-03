The One Leggings Brand That Hailey Bieber, Sophie Turner, and Tons More Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing

Image zoom Getty; Splash; MEGA

When they’re off-duty (a.k.a. — not walking the red carpet) celebrities practically live in leggings everywhere they go. We know, there are a zillion different leggings brands they adore (hello, Alo Yoga), but we’re here to introduce you to the latest shining star of the leggings gang: Outdoor Voices. No, the brand isn’t new, but it seems to be one of the many that celebs can’t stop wearing on repeat recently.

Everyone from Alessandra Ambrosio (who has a closet chock-full of leggings) to Hailey Bieber to Sophie Turner has been spotted wearing a pair of Outdoor Voices leggings in just the month of April, alone. And they’re not your basic boring black leggings, or even made from the typical neon mesh others are made from. The brand has spent years perfecting its apparel that’s made to sweat in, which includes leggings, sports bras, shorts, tanks, and more.

Outdoor Voices has created over 10 different high-quality materials that are engineered for performance and designed for fun. More often than not we’ve spotted celebs in the brand’s leggings, which are made from two different materials — there’s the Texturized Compression Collection and TechSweat Collection, both designed to wick away sweat and stay dry during your high-intensity workouts. A dream pair of workout leggings if you ask us!

Bieber was recently spotted in a pair of the flamingo-pink warmup shorts while Ambrosio loves to wear the brand’s flattering two-tone leggings. Based on all the celeb love the brand’s received, we’re more likely to classify them as some of the best leggings for working out, though you can wear them to run errands or drop the kids off at school too (we know celebs do).

All of the leggings ring in at just under $100, so they’re not as affordable as, say, these highly-reviewed under-$15 leggings on Amazon, but they’re definitely made to last you much longer — making them worth the splurge. Keep scrolling to some of the stars’ favorite Outdoor Voices leggings.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The supermodel’s iconic color-blocked leggings come with an enhanced waistband that shapes and hold you tight. Bonus, there’s a secret pocket in the back to store your phone or keys.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s warmup compression shorts are the perfect warm weather-ready style. Plus, they’re totally on-trend with the Kim Kardashian-worthy biker short craze.

Sophie Turner

Say goodbye to sweat stains! Though they’re designed to fit snug as a glove, the Game of Thrones star’s 7/8 springs leggings are also structured with chevron paneling that camouflages and wicks away sweat. No one will even know you were sweating your booty off 10 minutes ago.

Sophia Bush

Stay cool while during your sweat sesh in Bush’s TechSweat zoom leggings. Customers have described these leggings as “buttery soft” and “tight in all the right ways.”

