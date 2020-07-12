Amazon Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This $21 Maxi Dress with Pockets

When you think of comfy essentials, loungewear, t-shirts, and sweatpants probably come to mind, right? Well, we’ve found a summer-ready maxi dress that’s just as comfortable as your go-to basics and, on top of that, it comes with one major bonus — pockets!

The Ouges V-Neck Pattern Pocket Maxi Dress on Amazon has over 2,500 positive customer reviews thanks to how soft, flowy, and flattering it is. Made from an ultra-comfortable polyester-spandex blend, this maxi dress is breathable, lightweight, and everything you could hope for in a summer dress. In fact, one shopper even called it the “best dress I’ve ever purchased.”

“I LOVE this dress,” another shopper raved. “The fit is amazing and I like that it has the zipper on the side to give you a little breathing room to slide it over your chest. The pockets are the best part though.”

The pockets and comfortable fabrication may be some of the major highlights of this maxi dress, but don’t sleep on how fashionable and affordable it is, too. Starting at just $21, shoppers can choose from 26 gorgeous prints and colors, including sunflowers, palm leaves, and pastel florals. It’s also complete with a deep V-neck and cinched waist silhouette to highlight all of your curves in the best way possible.

“Oh my goodness I want one in every color!” one enthusiastic reviewer wrote. “I really have no idea how a dress can feel so elegant yet be so comfortable...It's light and breezy (some maxi dresses are hot and can feel heavy.) The empire waist is perfect for post-baby belly. I was worried about the arms fitting too tight, but I honestly forget it has sleeves [because] it's so comfortable. It also has pockets! Perfect for lipstick or keys. I would give 10 stars if I could!”

If you’re in the market for a stylish, comfy, and lightweight maxi dress that can be easily dressed up or down without breaking the bank, the Ouges maxi dress on Amazon checks all of these boxes and more.

