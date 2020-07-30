This $22 Halter Dress Is So Versatile, Amazon Shoppers Are Calling It a ‘Wardrobe Essential’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re looking for a dress that’s versatile enough to wear all summer long (let’s face it — who isn’t?), then you’re in luck. Amazon shoppers are calling this lightweight halter dress a “wardrobe essential” because they can wear it everywhere — from beach trips and brunch to happy hours and even weddings. Plus, at just $22, it’s also very affordable.

Made of a soft cotton and spandex blend, the Ouges Sleeveless Halter Dress features an A-line silhouette and an above-the-knee length that shoppers say is “super flattering” and comfortable — one person even said the dress “slimmed in all the right places.” Even though it looks like a typical halter dress from the front, there’s actually a unique detail on the back that shoppers especially love: There are two long pieces of fabric that can be adjusted and tied into a bow on the back of the neck, which plenty of customers say adds a nice feminine touch to the otherwise simple dress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Wow, I did not expect this dress to fit so well or feel so nice!” a customer wrote. “The fabric is thick enough that even in the yellow I’m not worried about patterns on my underwear showing through. I am absolutely thrilled with this dress and know it’s going to be my go-to for spring and summer!”

Just because the material is thick enough to not be see-through doesn’t mean it’s too heavy. Plenty of reviewers say that the dress feels “lightweight and breathable,” so you can wear it all throughout the summer (and beyond!) without worrying about overheating.

Pick up this versatile halter dress now so that you can wear it before summer’s over.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Ouges Sleeveless Halter Dress, $15.99–$21.99; amazon.com