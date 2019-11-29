The One Candle You Should Bring as a Gift to Every Holiday Party This Season

Image zoom

Otherland's tagline says everything you need to know about the start-up company: “The scented candles every home needs.”

And if you haven’t tried one of the up-and-coming brand’s artfully packaged candles yet, now is the time: As part of its Black Friday 2019 promotion, Otherland is having its only sale of the year: everything — yes everything — on its website is 20% off through Cyber Monday, December 2 at 6 a.m., when you use the code “FIREDUP” at checkout.

With the extra discount, it’s the perfect time to cross a few people off your holiday shopping list. Candles can be purchased as a three-piece set for $89 (check out the latest holiday collection) or individually for $36 each. Otherland even offers the option customize the matchbox that comes with the candles — personalization that’s an extra special touch for host/hostess gift.

At an accessible price point, Otherland offers the same aromatic punch when compared to more luxe brands like Le Labo and Diptyque. The soy and coconut wax base burns for 55 hours, but you’re going to want to leave the decorative canisters on display long after the final burn.

The brand was started by industry tastemaker and entrepreneur Abigail Cook Stone who began her carer as an art buyer for Ralph Lauren, and after gaining inspiration from traveling the globe, got her MBA and took the leap to launching her own company. Cook Stone, who has a “moderately healthy obsession with candles,” developed Otherland with the goal to bring “energy of art, design, and fragrance to every moment at home.”

Still not convinced? The brand offers a scent sampler for $5 so you can try out Otherland’s five best-selling “Core Collection” fragrances.