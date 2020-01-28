Flash Back to 1995 with Candles That Smell Like Lip Smackers, Body Glitter and Blue Denim Jeans

Otherland

’90s nostalgia is alive and well!

Otherland launched an entire candle collection inspired by the decade that brought us butterfly hair clips, beanie babies and Clueless — and it’s available online today.

The limited-edition Carefree '90s Collection includes three scents, “Blue Jean Baby,” “Dreamlight” and “Glosspop.” The candles come packaged in a matte, pastel-colored glass jar (perfect for bedroom dresser display!) for $36 each or $89 for the entire collection.

“Knowing their millennial audience uses their products to de-stress, Otherland wanted to take it one step further and transport this generation back to their own carefree adolescent memories by channeling the relatable, defining scents of the generation,” the press release states.

Image zoom

With notes of white musk, mimosa flower and — wait for it — washed denim, “Blue Jean Baby” will surely take you back to the days of channeling Kate Moss as you slip into a pair of Calvin Klein high-waisted jeans.

While “Dreamlight” which features pretty purple packaging and notes of wild freesia, plush plumeria and juicy tangerine, is a fruity scent reminiscent of the roll-on body glitter that your favorite ‘90s pop princesses adored. Not included: metallic blue eyeshadow.

RELATED: Throwing It Way Back: The Most Amazing Photos of Your Favorite ’90s Celebs

Last (but certainly not least), the Carefree ‘90s Collection includes the Lip Smackers-scented “Glasspop” candle that has notes of strawberry gloss, hard candy and frosted rose. In a press release, Otherland said this candle, “will have you longing for pastel manicures and Sabrina the Teenage Witch marathons.”

Shop the new scents below!

Image zoom Buy It! Otherland Blue Jean Baby Candle, $36; Otherland Blue Jean Baby Candle, $36; otherland.com Otherland

Image zoom Buy It! Otherland Dreamlight Candle, $36; Otherland Dreamlight Candle, $36; otherland.com Otherland