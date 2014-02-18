Oscars Gown Showdown: Penélope Cruz vs. Charlize Theron -- Pick Your Favorite!

Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo; Jeff Kravitz/FilmM

The Showdown: Penélope Cruz in Atelier Versace (2007) vs. Charlize Theron in Dior (2013)

The Editor’s Pick: Penélope Cruz

Who Made the Call?: Alex Apatoff, Style News Editor

Why She Chose It: For me, the Oscars red carpet is no time to go understated. It’s the one event a year where you can pull out all the stops, choosing the most enormous, most beautiful ballgown around. Don’t get me wrong — I’m all for elegant, modern minimalism, which Charlize Theron’s Dior gown has in spades. But for the biggest night in movies, Penélope Cruz totally gets that “red carpet royalty” feel down to a science — which is why I’ve got to give this win to her.



Her spun-gold Atelier Versace gown was the epitome of what an Oscars gown should be: glamorous, elegant, timeless and deeply dramatic. And it achieved all those things while still being exciting and unexpected, which is what sets it apart in the pantheon of killer Oscar dresses. Any star can put on a metallic gown with a big ol’ train and call it a day. Penélope’s dress was special thanks to all the unique details, from the carefully constructed silk chiffon bustier to the feathery organza and tulle skirt that had heads turning in her wake. She smartly played off the dress’s drama with a simple updo and some gorgeous diamonds.

We’re bound to see some sweeping ballgowns at this year’s Oscars, but it will take a whole lotta dress to compete with Penélope’s memorable Versace moment.

