The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Parties

Though the Oscars were the weekend's main event, celebrities still brought their fashion A-game all weekend to the Vanity Fair afterparty and tons of other star-studded, high-style parties. Check out some of the early arrivals and stay tuned for more!

By Alex Apatoff
Published on March 13, 2023 12:00 AM
01 of 48

Gabrielle Union

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Gabrielle Union wears a simple, striking deep-V black gown with dangling earrings to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

02 of 48

Sofia Vergara

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sofia Vergara wears an animal print-beaded Reem Acra gown at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

03 of 48

Naomi Watts

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Naomi Watts wears a shimmery Givenchy halter with feather hem to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

04 of 48

Donald Glover

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Donald Glover wears a double-breasted jumpsuit with cutouts and wide legs to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

05 of 48

Olivia Wilde

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Olivia Wilde selects a draped one-shoulder white gown that exposes her leather bra, plus wreath necklace, at the Vanity Fair party.

06 of 48

Emma Watson

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emma Watson wears a smocked off-the-shoulder gown with cat-shaped clutch and Christian Louboutin heels to the Elton John party.

07 of 48

Queen Latifah

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Queen Latifah wears a black suit with white lapels and choker with heart-shaped pendant to the Vanity Fair party.

08 of 48

Chrissy Teigen

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Chrissy Teigen debuts a bright red crop with a beaded and feathered lime wrap dress and matching earrings at the Vanity Fair party.

09 of 48

Julia Garner

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

Julia Garner wears a sheer black gown with sculptural neckline and understated earrings to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

10 of 48

Jennifer Coolidge

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge finishes off her Dolce & Gabbana gown with big hair and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Vanity Fair party.

11 of 48

Hilary Duff

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Hilary Duff wears a bright crimson Giambattista Valli halter dress to the Elton John Aids Foundation party.

12 of 48

Miranda Kerr

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Miranda Kerr wears a goddess inspired mint Elie Saab gown with cross-over cutouts and dangling earrings to the Vanity Fair party.

13 of 48

Danielle Deadwyler

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Danielle Deadwyler goes bold in a print mini with voluminous gathering at the hip, Tiffany blue gloves and Pomellato jewelry at the Vanity Fair party.

14 of 48

Jessica Alba

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jessica Alba wears a deep blue Carolina Herrera gown with coordinating jewelry and Tyler Ellis clutch.

15 of 48

Heidi Klum

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum opts for an exuberant yellow feathered Georges Hobeika gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the Elton John party.

16 of 48

Rita Ora

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Rita Ora wears a gown with structured bodice and flowing skirt with layers of sparkling necklaces to the Vanity Fair party.

17 of 48

Zooey Deschanel

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Zooey Deschanel wears a romantic cobalt gown with strands of pearls and a vintage-feeling bag to the Elton John party.

18 of 48

Tiffany Haddish

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tiffany Haddish wears a two-tone gown with hood and graphic train to the Elton John party.

19 of 48

Melanie Lynskey

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Melanie Lynskey wears a belted white gown with draped cutout sleeves and a delicate pendant to the Elton John party.

20 of 48

Brooke Shields

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Brooke Shields wears a glam sequin suit with wide lapels and layered necklaces, plus a bold red lip, to the Elton John party.

21 of 48

Christina Hendricks

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Christina Hendricks debuts her engagement ring in an elegant teal gown with black chandelier earrings.

22 of 48

Maren Morris

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Maren Morris gives Old Hollywood vibes in a one-shoulder, high-slit gown and bold red lip at the Elton John party.

23 of 48

Julianne Hough

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Julianne Hough shows off a new brunette hair color with her black gown and delicate choker.

24 of 48

Sara Sampaio

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Model Sara Sampaio wears a low-backed sapphire dress with statement shoulders and backwards blue necklace.

25 of 48

Mickey Guyton

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Mickey Guyton wears a slouchy-chic shimmery white gown with silver heels to the Elton John bash.

26 of 48

Thuso Mbedu

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
JC Olivera/WireImage

Thuso Mbedu wears a pretty graphic-print party dress with sparkling heels to the Elton John party.

27 of 48

Sophia Bush

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
JC Olivera/WireImage

Sophia Bush wears a puff-sleve pine green gown with V neckline, Tyler Ellis clutch and collar necklace at the Elton John party.

28 of 48

Petra Nemcova

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Petra Nemcova wears a lime gown with defined bustier top and deep green necklace at the Elton John party.

29 of 48

Dove Cameron

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron wears a bright red lip and Pasquale Bruni jewelry with her two-piece pink dress at the Elton John party.

30 of 48

Lisa Rinna

elton john aids foundation oscar party
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lisa Rinna wears a high-concept trompe l'oeil gown with black gloves to the Elton John party.

31 of 48

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Michelle Yeoh is honored ahead of the Oscars at a party hosted by Armani, to which she wears a strong-shouldered cropped jacket with black trousers and a glam cuff.

32 of 48

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, wearing CHANEL attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Nicole Kidman gives a tweed mini a sexy spin by wearing it open and adding tons of jewels (plus Wolford tights and Roger Vivier shoes) at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner.

33 of 48

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty

Florence Pugh wears a lime ruffled mini with art deco sequin motif to the CAA pre-Oscars party.

34 of 48

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty

Zoë Kravitz wears a slinky black dress with delicate necklace to the CAA pre-party.

35 of 48

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Unique Nicole/Getty

Priyanka Chopra hosted the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars dinner in a white-and-silver two piece ensemble with feathered shrug.

36 of 48

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Demi Moore picks a bejeweled shift mini with drop earrings for the CAA party.

37 of 48

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy attends Variety Makeup Artistry Dinner with Armani Beauty at Ardor on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Variety via Getty

At a Variety and Armani beauty pre-party, Meghann Fahy tops her shimmery crop top and long skirt with an overcoat.

38 of 48

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Marsai Martin wears an exuberant ruby-red Dolce & Gabbana look with coordinating earrings at a MACRO pre-party.

39 of 48

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

The actress wears a Saint Laurent look to the dinner co-hosted by the brand and W Magazine.

40 of 48

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, South Asian Excellence at the Oscars
Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Mindy Kaling wears a Falguni Shane Peacock saree to the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars dinner, which she helped host.

41 of 48

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler, wearing CHANEL attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Danielle Deadwyler wears a polka-dot wrap with belt and platform Mary-Janes to the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner.

42 of 48

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield Charles Finch and Chanel 14th Annual Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Mar 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield wore a dusty lavender Paul Smith suit with David Yurman ring to the Chanel dinner.

43 of 48

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, wearing CHANEL attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kristen Stewart does her usual punk take on Chanel at the brand's pre-Oscars dinner.

44 of 48

Brendan Fraser & Pedro Pascal

Brendan Fraser and Pedro Pascal attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty

Actors Brendan Fraser and Pedro Pascal pick cool guy tops and glasses for the CAA dinner.

45 of 48

Jennifer Coolidge & Lenny Kravitz

Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz attend W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz wear very different Saint Laurent looks (and both rock them) to the brand's dinner with W.

46 of 48

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph serves glam in iridescent fringe and big hoops at the MACRO party.

47 of 48

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Natasha Campos/Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the CAA party in a ruched black dress.

48 of 48

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Los Angeles, California
RACHPOOT.COM

Channing Tatum wears an oversized suit to the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun dinner.

