The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Parties

01 of 48 Gabrielle Union Daniele Venturelli/Getty Gabrielle Union wears a simple, striking deep-V black gown with dangling earrings to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

02 of 48 Sofia Vergara Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sofia Vergara wears an animal print-beaded Reem Acra gown at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

03 of 48 Naomi Watts Daniele Venturelli/Getty Naomi Watts wears a shimmery Givenchy halter with feather hem to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

04 of 48 Donald Glover John Shearer/WireImage Donald Glover wears a double-breasted jumpsuit with cutouts and wide legs to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

05 of 48 Olivia Wilde Daniele Venturelli/Getty Olivia Wilde selects a draped one-shoulder white gown that exposes her leather bra, plus wreath necklace, at the Vanity Fair party.

06 of 48 Emma Watson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Emma Watson wears a smocked off-the-shoulder gown with cat-shaped clutch and Christian Louboutin heels to the Elton John party.

07 of 48 Queen Latifah John Shearer/WireImage Queen Latifah wears a black suit with white lapels and choker with heart-shaped pendant to the Vanity Fair party.

08 of 48 Chrissy Teigen Daniele Venturelli/Getty Chrissy Teigen debuts a bright red crop with a beaded and feathered lime wrap dress and matching earrings at the Vanity Fair party.

09 of 48 Julia Garner John Shearer/WireImage Julia Garner wears a sheer black gown with sculptural neckline and understated earrings to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

10 of 48 Jennifer Coolidge Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jennifer Coolidge finishes off her Dolce & Gabbana gown with big hair and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Vanity Fair party.

11 of 48 Hilary Duff Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Hilary Duff wears a bright crimson Giambattista Valli halter dress to the Elton John Aids Foundation party.

12 of 48 Miranda Kerr Daniele Venturelli/Getty Miranda Kerr wears a goddess inspired mint Elie Saab gown with cross-over cutouts and dangling earrings to the Vanity Fair party.

13 of 48 Danielle Deadwyler Daniele Venturelli/Getty Danielle Deadwyler goes bold in a print mini with voluminous gathering at the hip, Tiffany blue gloves and Pomellato jewelry at the Vanity Fair party.

14 of 48 Jessica Alba Daniele Venturelli/Getty Jessica Alba wears a deep blue Carolina Herrera gown with coordinating jewelry and Tyler Ellis clutch.

15 of 48 Heidi Klum Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Heidi Klum opts for an exuberant yellow feathered Georges Hobeika gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the Elton John party.

16 of 48 Rita Ora Daniele Venturelli/Getty Rita Ora wears a gown with structured bodice and flowing skirt with layers of sparkling necklaces to the Vanity Fair party.

17 of 48 Zooey Deschanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Zooey Deschanel wears a romantic cobalt gown with strands of pearls and a vintage-feeling bag to the Elton John party.

18 of 48 Tiffany Haddish Jamie McCarthy/Getty Tiffany Haddish wears a two-tone gown with hood and graphic train to the Elton John party.

19 of 48 Melanie Lynskey Jamie McCarthy/Getty Melanie Lynskey wears a belted white gown with draped cutout sleeves and a delicate pendant to the Elton John party.

20 of 48 Brooke Shields Jamie McCarthy/Getty Brooke Shields wears a glam sequin suit with wide lapels and layered necklaces, plus a bold red lip, to the Elton John party.

21 of 48 Christina Hendricks Jamie McCarthy/Getty Christina Hendricks debuts her engagement ring in an elegant teal gown with black chandelier earrings.

22 of 48 Maren Morris Jamie McCarthy/Getty Maren Morris gives Old Hollywood vibes in a one-shoulder, high-slit gown and bold red lip at the Elton John party.

23 of 48 Julianne Hough Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Julianne Hough shows off a new brunette hair color with her black gown and delicate choker.

24 of 48 Sara Sampaio Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Model Sara Sampaio wears a low-backed sapphire dress with statement shoulders and backwards blue necklace.

25 of 48 Mickey Guyton Phillip Faraone/Getty Mickey Guyton wears a slouchy-chic shimmery white gown with silver heels to the Elton John bash.

26 of 48 Thuso Mbedu JC Olivera/WireImage Thuso Mbedu wears a pretty graphic-print party dress with sparkling heels to the Elton John party.

27 of 48 Sophia Bush JC Olivera/WireImage Sophia Bush wears a puff-sleve pine green gown with V neckline, Tyler Ellis clutch and collar necklace at the Elton John party.

28 of 48 Petra Nemcova Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Petra Nemcova wears a lime gown with defined bustier top and deep green necklace at the Elton John party.

29 of 48 Dove Cameron Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Dove Cameron wears a bright red lip and Pasquale Bruni jewelry with her two-piece pink dress at the Elton John party.

30 of 48 Lisa Rinna Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lisa Rinna wears a high-concept trompe l'oeil gown with black gloves to the Elton John party.

31 of 48 Michelle Yeoh Marc Patrick/BFA.com Michelle Yeoh is honored ahead of the Oscars at a party hosted by Armani, to which she wears a strong-shouldered cropped jacket with black trousers and a glam cuff.

32 of 48 Nicole Kidman Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Nicole Kidman gives a tweed mini a sexy spin by wearing it open and adding tons of jewels (plus Wolford tights and Roger Vivier shoes) at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner.

33 of 48 Florence Pugh Natasha Campos/Getty Florence Pugh wears a lime ruffled mini with art deco sequin motif to the CAA pre-Oscars party.

34 of 48 Zoë Kravitz Natasha Campos/Getty Zoë Kravitz wears a slinky black dress with delicate necklace to the CAA pre-party.

35 of 48 Priyanka Chopra Unique Nicole/Getty Priyanka Chopra hosted the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars dinner in a white-and-silver two piece ensemble with feathered shrug.

36 of 48 Demi Moore Randy Shropshire/Getty Demi Moore picks a bejeweled shift mini with drop earrings for the CAA party.

37 of 48 Meghann Fahy Jon Kopaloff/Variety via Getty At a Variety and Armani beauty pre-party, Meghann Fahy tops her shimmery crop top and long skirt with an overcoat.

38 of 48 Marsai Martin Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Marsai Martin wears an exuberant ruby-red Dolce & Gabbana look with coordinating earrings at a MACRO pre-party.

39 of 48 Olivia Wilde Presley Ann/Getty The actress wears a Saint Laurent look to the dinner co-hosted by the brand and W Magazine.

40 of 48 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling wears a Falguni Shane Peacock saree to the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars dinner, which she helped host.

41 of 48 Danielle Deadwyler Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Danielle Deadwyler wears a polka-dot wrap with belt and platform Mary-Janes to the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner.

42 of 48 Andrew Garfield Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Andrew Garfield wore a dusty lavender Paul Smith suit with David Yurman ring to the Chanel dinner.

43 of 48 Kristen Stewart Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Kristen Stewart does her usual punk take on Chanel at the brand's pre-Oscars dinner.

44 of 48 Brendan Fraser & Pedro Pascal Natasha Campos/Getty Actors Brendan Fraser and Pedro Pascal pick cool guy tops and glasses for the CAA dinner.

45 of 48 Jennifer Coolidge & Lenny Kravitz Presley Ann/Getty Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz wear very different Saint Laurent looks (and both rock them) to the brand's dinner with W.

46 of 48 Sheryl Lee Ralph Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph serves glam in iridescent fringe and big hoops at the MACRO party.

47 of 48 Quinta Brunson Natasha Campos/Getty Quinta Brunson attends the CAA party in a ruched black dress.