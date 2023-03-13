The Must-See Style and Beauty Trends from Oscars 2023

02 of 06 Voluminous Sleeves Getty (4) There was no missing these statement-making stars, who took last year's puff sleeve trend to the next level. Among them: Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, Angela Bassett in Moschino, Florence Pugh in Valentino and Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward.

03 of 06 Memorable Exits Getty; Zuma; Getty (2); Shutterstock You hate to see them go but you love to watch them leave in gowns (all worn to the Vanity Fair afterparty) with memorable rear views. (Kendall Jenner is in mermaid-y Jean Paul Gaultier, Camilla Morrone is in a scoop-backed champagne dress, Eva Longoria is in strappy Zuhair Murad, Sienna Miller wears backless Fendi and Miranda Kerr's Elie Saab halter ends in a train.)

04 of 06 Giant Rosettes Getty (3) Great news for Carrie Bradshaw: Enormous 3D floral appliqués are back in a big way! Nicole Kidman (in Giorgio Armani Privé), Michael B. Jordan and Halle Berry were just a few of the stars wearing the supersized accessories.

05 of 06 Delicate Chokers Getty (3) Though awards season is often associated with megawatt jewelry, many stars went for more understated styles this time around, including Dove Cameron, Florence Pugh (in Tiffany & Co.) and Gigi Hadid, all at the Vanity Fair party.