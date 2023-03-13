The Must-See Style and Beauty Trends from Oscars 2023

Some are easy to pull off (red lipstick!) while others have a higher difficulty setting (supersized sleeves, anyone?)

By Alex Apatoff
and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Published on March 13, 2023 05:53 PM
01 of 06

Red Lipstick

oscar-trends-red-lips
Getty (4)

Makeup artists love to reference Old Hollywood glamour at the Oscars, and nothing is more representative of that than a classic, bright red lip, as seen on Michelle Williams (wearing a mix of Chanel Rouge Allure velvet lipsticks in Ardente and Magnétique) Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain (in Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in "Red Carpet Red") and Lady Gaga (wearing this Haus Labs lip lacquer in "Cherry Shine").

02 of 06

Voluminous Sleeves

oscar-trends-poufs
Getty (4)

There was no missing these statement-making stars, who took last year's puff sleeve trend to the next level. Among them: Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture, Angela Bassett in Moschino, Florence Pugh in Valentino and Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward.

03 of 06

Memorable Exits

oscar-trends-backs
Getty; Zuma; Getty (2); Shutterstock

You hate to see them go but you love to watch them leave in gowns (all worn to the Vanity Fair afterparty) with memorable rear views. (Kendall Jenner is in mermaid-y Jean Paul Gaultier, Camilla Morrone is in a scoop-backed champagne dress, Eva Longoria is in strappy Zuhair Murad, Sienna Miller wears backless Fendi and Miranda Kerr's Elie Saab halter ends in a train.)

04 of 06

Giant Rosettes

oscar-trends-flowers applique
Getty (3)

Great news for Carrie Bradshaw: Enormous 3D floral appliqués are back in a big way! Nicole Kidman (in Giorgio Armani Privé), Michael B. Jordan and Halle Berry were just a few of the stars wearing the supersized accessories.

05 of 06

Delicate Chokers

oscar-trends-necklaces
Getty (3)

Though awards season is often associated with megawatt jewelry, many stars went for more understated styles this time around, including Dove Cameron, Florence Pugh (in Tiffany & Co.) and Gigi Hadid, all at the Vanity Fair party.

06 of 06

Glove All

oscar-trends separated sleeves
Getty (5)

Gloves' moment in the spotlight shows no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by their appearance on stars including Vera Wang, Laura Harrier (in Saint Laurent), Tessa Thompson (in Moschino), Mindy Kaling and Yara Shahidi (in BottegaVeneta).

