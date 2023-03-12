Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Heated PDA Moment in Sexy Coordinating Looks at Oscars 2023

The Hollywood pair arrived at the 95th Academy Awards donning all-black attire

Published on March 12, 2023 10:34 PM
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban amped up their public display of affection on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The Roar actress and the Grammy-winning country singer arrived at the glamorous event wearing matching all-black looks, which weren't the only things demonstrating the pair's romance.

Kidman, who was outfitted by stylist Julia von Boehm, selected a one-sleeve Armani Privé sequin gown, made custom with large rosette appliqués draped over the sleeveless strap and adorning the thigh-high slit. Her look was completed with pointed-toe stilettos with cutouts.

While her ensemble channeled all the bling, Kidman's makeup was kept simple courtesy of her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, who used a handful of pink-hued products by Sisley-Paris.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

While the actress and her beau, who was clad in a traditional tuxedo suit, posed for photos, they also exchanged a steamy kiss and cuddles.

The "Somebody Like You" singer smiled lovingly at Kidman and caressed her behind while The Northman star held his face close for a smooch.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kidman and Urban, both 55, love a date night on the red carpet. In November 2021, the pair attended the CMA Awards glammed up in coordinating outfits — she in a sleek black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello design with cutouts and he in a metallic suit jacket, jeans and a graphic tee.

One month later, the duo showed out at the Being the Ricardos Australian premiere in support of Kidman's work in the Prime Video film. While she kept things colorful in a green sequin Etro dress, the Wild Hearts singer kept his style classic with an all-black tux.

While Kidman is a pro when it comes to the carpet, she recently stepped onto another large-scale fashion stage: the catwalk.

In July, the Big Little Lies star made her runway debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection, (months before the fashion house found itself tangled in a campaign scandal).

For her first modeling gig at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Kidman wore a metallic silver foil one-shoulder dress, featuring a train that bunched at the waist, as well as black opera gloves.

Other A-listers in the star-studded model lineup were Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Kidman celebrated the moment with none other than her musician man. After the show, the longtime couple and parents to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, posed in their high-fashion looks before locking lips (again!) in front of fans and paparazzi.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

