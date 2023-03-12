Christian Siriano Remade Melissa McCarthy's Oscars Gown Last-Minute After Her Original Was Ruined

Melissa McCarthy made a head-turning fashion statement on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. She has designer Christian Siriano (and his speedy skills) to thank for it.

On Sunday, The Little Mermaid star, 52, stepped out in a cardinal red ball gown made by the celebrity-loved Project Runway designer. Her confection held stop-and-stare details including a layered chiffon skirt with ruched panels as well as a turtleneck silk top with Victorian sleeves.

The plot twist: McCarthy's gown was made completely from scratch only days before the highly anticipated night.

While appearing on E!'s red carpet pre-show, Siriano explained that the actress' original gown was ruined by a burst pipe in his design studio less than a week before the show. "We were just freaking out all day," he shared.

However, being the quick-witted genius he is, Siriano was able to successfully craft a stunning new ensemble that he hand-delivered to McCarthy on Saturday. "I took the last dress with me on the plane yesterday," he revealed. "I dropped it off myself."

The Bridesmaids star rounded out her vibrant attire with a classic updo with face-framing pieces.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the upcoming live-action retelling of Disney's The Little Mermaid opposite singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, recently recalled her last Oscars appearance.

In an interview with InStyle, the comedian opened up about her Oscars attire — and that unforgettable red carpet moment courtesy of her and her husband, Ben Falcone, in 2019.

"A couple of years ago you and Ben showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, spiritual home of the fishtail evening gown, in matching Adidas tracksuits," InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown recalled during the interview.

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty

To which McCarthy replied, "I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars."

The actress went on to explain that there was a bit of confusion surrounding the wardrobe request — especially considering the fact that the iconic afterparty has produced some of the most glamorous fashion moments of all time.

"I asked, 'Can we wear matching tracksuits?' And someone was like, 'For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?' It's not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable."

Melissa McCarthy. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"I have never been flipped off or told to f— off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she quipped about fellow party goers.

"[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f— yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.