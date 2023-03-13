Megan Thee Stallion Goes Glam in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Tory Lanez Trial: 'She's Back'

The rapper wore a custom Bach Mai gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 13, 2023 12:51 PM
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion made a triumphant return to the red carpet at Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The rapper, who hasn't made a red carpet appearance since her shooting court case ended in December, made quite the statement in a custom black Bach Mai strapless gown following the 2023 Oscars.

Her dress featured an iridescent black pattern, a lace bustier inset and trumpet hem. She finished off her look with Gismondi 1754 jewels, including a diamond choker necklace, diamond chandelier earrings and chunky diamond ring.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion. Amy Sussman/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion amped up her beauty look with big hair and winged black eyeliner. She topped off her makeup with a glossy glam lip and long black nails.

The fashion house shared a video of Meg to Instagram on Sunday night, writing in the caption, "@theestallion in custom @bachmai at the @VanityFair Oscar Party! So proud and honored to dress this #icon and fellow Houstonian. Thank you so much @luxurylaw!"

Stylist Law Roach jumped in on gushing over the star, writing in his own Instagram caption, "And just like that she's back….. call her no waist Meg."

The rapper made her Oscars debut at last year's ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion, 28, sparkled in a blue form-fitting strapless gown with a cutout, high slit and flowing train on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards.

She completed the look with silver Stuart Weitzman lace-up sandals and silver jewelry and showed off a glam cat-eye makeup look.

The rapper appeared at the ceremony to rap a surprise verse during the live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto. Although it was not nominated for the Best Original Song award, the song was a runaway success from the Best Animated Film winner.

