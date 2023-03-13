Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the New Look!

Her hairstylist drew inspiration from a very famous redhead: The Little Mermaid

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 13, 2023 01:11 PM
meghan fox hair changes
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty ; Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Megan Fox is switching things up!

Following the 2023 Oscars, the actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing an ultra-flattering dress and rocking a vibrant new hairstyle.

Fox mingled with stars like Billie Eilish and Austin Butler (but not fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who was noticeably absent) in a fresh-off-the-runway, plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown.

The tight-fitting gown consisted of a low-hanging neckline, blue sequin ruffles that framed the black dress around her figure and a long, dramatic black train. She paired the designer garment with a dazzling diamond necklace and newly debuted red hair.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage

Her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, said in a press release that the inspiration for her fiery lob was "The Little Mermaid," taking inspiration from Ariel's radiant red and creating the look using UNITE Hair products.

Giannetos said the coppery red hair choice was deliberate to match the simple elegance of the dress, saying, "She's wearing a beautiful black gown so we wanted the hair to look very effortless and modern." He also gave the actress a trim, too.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Dimitris Giannetos
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Dimitris Giannetos

Fox, 36, who is usually rocking super-dark hair, is no stranger to switching up her locks every now and again — of course, always quickly reverting to her dark 'do. The last time she had red hair, she was out with MGK, attending the Time 100 Gala in New York City.

Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/Getty

For the look, which was the first time she had donned this color hairdo, Fox wore a shimmery golden gown with a large slit up the side of her leg — pairing the outfit with a matching gold clutch and heels.

On the lighter side, Fox also fittingly rocked pink locks to walk the red carpet for her beau's movie premiere for Life in Pink.

The actress sported the pink hair, with exposed black roots, on top of an entirely pink outfit consisting of a pink mini dress, matching strappy heels, nails, and lips.

Fox has also gone blonde, like when she dressed up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween and when she quickly tried out a dirty blonde shoulder-length bob in January just to try something new.

