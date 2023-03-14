Madonna Shares Fun Video of Her Edgy 2023 Oscars Party Outfit and Night Out with 'the Gang': Watch!

Although Madonna didn't walk the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars, the star did show up in style — and with "the gang."

The pop icon took to Instagram to share a video from her award show night that featured her and her group of friends having fun, posing for the camera and showing off their stylish outfits.

Madonna opened the video getting her makeup done saying, "and the Oscar goes to..." in a black corset top layered under a matching blazer and with teeny-tiny shorts, leather gloves and fishnet stockings. The only pops of color came from her pink platform heels, the silver chain accents tattered across her outfit and her red hair.

Madonna captioned her Instagram video — which was from Guy Oseary's Oscars party — "Oscar night with @jr and the gAng- gang!"

After tearing up the set with photographer JR, which featured praying hands printed on the floor, the pop star ended the video comically saying, "I wonnnn! I have no words for this moment, I'm speechless."

Before the Academy awards, Madonna, 64, made waves with her Grammy Awards appearance last month. The "Like a Virgin" singer went for an androgynous look to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance. Madonna's Mugler Archives look included a black blazer with a white button-up shirt and black tie, plus a floor-length black skirt and fishnet gloves and stockings. She accessorized with lace gloves and a riding crop. Beautywise, she wore her hair pulled back into two pigtail braids pinned up, with two small braids down the front of her face and added to the effect by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

Her look didn't stop there, though. She also brought along a number of accessories that she later showed off on Instagram. The Queen of Pop shared a quick peek at some of the sexy-yet-scandalous details that went unseen on Sunday in a series of Instagram Stories posted the day after.

In one photo, Madonna was holding a phallic-shaped diamond brooch by Vivienne Westwood in her fishnet gloves with the lights of Los Angeles in the distance.

Madonna. Kevin Winter/Getty

Another photo showed off the incredible black platform heels complete with a wide satin ribbon that tied around her ankle. Madonna also shared a closeup shot of the handbag she brought — but didn't carry on stage — a silver clutch emblazoned with the word "F---" in black sparkles.

The singer also posted a photo of her standing in a hallway wearing a black satin blazer over her overall look and toting a matching black Off-White bag with "Open This Way" on the flap and "Insert money here" embroidered along the bottom.

But wait, there's more! For the Grammys afterparties, Madonna turned the sexy factor up. She rocked a black corset with lace bustier and ruched satin garter straps that hung down over her fishnet stockings. She paired a black harness and knee-high black boots with her look. Madonna traded in the white blouse and black tie for diamond chokers and necklaces that hung at various lengths, some with crosses and other pendants.

Following her trip to the award show, Madonna was subject to criticism for her appearance, which she addressed on Instagram. While celebrating Smith and Petras, Madonna also touched on what people said about her.

Madonna/Instagram

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" she wrote.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass [sic] the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she added.