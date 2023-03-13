'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Brings Androgyny to 2023 Oscars Afterparty in Bold Corset Look

Laviscount ditched the typical suit and tie for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 13, 2023 03:03 PM
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

There is no simple suit around here!

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount ditched typical menswear in favor of a more daring design for a 2023 Oscars afterparty.

Where most of the men stuck to the status quo in a typical black tux and black tie, Laviscount brought out an androgynous silhouette that highlighted his physique and helped him stand out amongst the crowd at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Laviscount wore an all-black Dolce & Gabbana sleeveless velvet waistcoat, complementary corset, matching black velvet wide-leg pants, black platform boots and opera gloves that left just enough room for his biceps to be out on display. The only pop of color on the ultra-flattering 'fit was the shiny silver statement necklace that looked like metal feathers around his neck.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
John Shearer/WireImage

To kick off Oscars weekend, Laviscount made an appearance at Vanity Fair and TikTok's young Hollywood party in a baby blue blazer, pants and glove combo. The actor wore a perfectly tailored suit with no shirt underneath and a simple charm necklace peeking out from the neckline.

These adventurous outfits come after the star wore a creative take on the classic suit to attend the star-studded Versace fashion show in Los Angeles last week. The star-studded event saw the star sport a full orange leather suit with, once again, no shirt underneath — pairing the piece with tan sneakers, simple necklaces and a large Versace silk scarf tied around his neck.

Clearly he is no stranger to switching up a suit, as he also wore a tropical-inspired look to sit front row at Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week last year — wearing an almost fully unbuttoned tropical-print shirt, white pants and stacks of gold and silver jewelry to the event.

