Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View

Lady Gaga is nominated for Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

By Hedy Phillips
Updated on March 12, 2023 09:47 PM

Lady Gaga made a surprise last-minute appearance on the 2023 Oscars red carpet Sunday — but nothing about her look was rushed. She stunned in a sheer black dress fresh off the Versace runway; a slicked-back updo, diamond collar necklace, glossy red lip and smoky eye completed the look.

The dress, which features a sheer long-sleeve bodice with exposed corset boning and a drop-waist full skirt, was worn days ago by Gigi Hadid when she opened the Versace FW23 runway show in Los Angeles on March 9.

It also had one surprising detail: The skirt dipped low below her rear end, exposing her backside with a strategically placed zipper.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Mike Coppola/Getty

Gaga, 36, wasn't initially expected to attend the Oscars; on Wednesday, show producer Glenn Weiss said Wednesday during a press conference that the pop star and actress had a scheduling conflict with the Joker sequel Folie à Deux.

But that changed by Sunday, with sources telling Variety and ABC News that Gaga would indeed be there, and would perform "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick — which is nominated for Original Song — at the ceremony.

This is the singer and actress's fourth Oscar nomination and third for Original Song. She won the trophy previously in the category for the song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. She was also nominated for Best Actress that year for starring in the film.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Gaga's been laying low on the award show circuit this season, but she made several huge appearances last year. She wore two different — but equally memorable — looks for last year's Academy Awards. For her first look at Elton John's party, she donned a creamy yellow Rodarte gown. She switched up the vibe completely and wore a sparkling fitted Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit with dazzling necklaces and black heels to present the award for Best Picture at the show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

lady gaga
Neilson Barnard/Getty; jamie McCarthy/Getty

But perhaps the most special gown she wore last year was to the Grammys. Though the "Bad Romance" singer rocked a trio of gowns to the event, her teal crepe back satin silk velvet dress with a feather capelet had a special twist: It was designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta.

Gaga shouted out her little sister on Instagram the day after the show, tagging her younger sibling's New York-based design house, Topo Studio.

"Thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful 👗 for me 🥰," she wrote.

Lady Gaga (L) attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform at the Oscars Due to 'Joker' Sequel Scheduling Conflict
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe's Custom Vera Wang Gown Adds a Pop of Brightness to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet 
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Cate Blanchett Supports Sustainable Fashion (Again!) Wearing Archival Louis Vuitton at 2023 Oscars
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Miles Teller
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Have a Glam Date Night on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse