Kendall Jenner Channels Marion Cotillard's 2008 Oscars Moment with Her Metallic Afterparty Dress

Both stars opted for a Jean Paul Gaultier design from the label’s 2008 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 13, 2023 03:38 PM
kendall jenner; marion cotillard
Photo: Getty (2)

If Kendall Jenner's 2023 Oscars afterparty ensemble looked familiar, that's because Marion Cotillard wore it first — sort of.

On Sunday night, the supermodel and businesswoman attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a gown that paid tribute to Hollywood history.

The Kardashians star, 27, selected a metallic bronze Jean Paul Gaultier dress with shimmery scalloped edges and rosette appliqués. All the details on the mermaid silhouette came together to create an ethereal under-the-sea-like look.

That also happened to be the same vibe actress Marion Cotillard was looking for when she arrived at the Academy Awards in 2008.

Cotillard — who won Best Actress for her performance in La Vie en Rose that year — also wore the design but in a cream colorway. She teamed her look with layered gold chain necklaces.

The design originally debuted as a part of the label's Spring/Summer 2008 Haute Couture collection.

kendall jenner; marion cotillard
Getty (2)

Jenner attended the star-studded fête with sister Kylie Jenner, who opted for a shimmery black gown custom made by Maison Margiela. The piece featured a bow décor on the strapless hem and a floor-grazing cape.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Just days before the Oscars fun, the 818 Tequila founder made another style statement at Versace's high-profile Fall/Winter 2023 Los Angeles fashion show. She closed out the presentation dressed in black mini dress with dramatic balloon sleeves, which was rounded out with a baby pink purse and stilettos.

And, just last month, she made a modeling comeback at Milan Fashion Week, showing off her strut at Prada's show. Jenner commanded the stage in a cozy tan hooded toggle coat and pointy-toe, citrus-hued heels.

