Kate Hudson Dazzles in Silver Mermaid Dress on the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2023

Kate Hudson made her grand return to the 2023 Oscars showing off her flair for fashion.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, 43, hit red the carpet in a dazzling metallic mermaid gown at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

Shimmering head to toe in silver sequins and sparking embellishments, Hudson's gown featured a strappy neckline with flowing off-the-shoulder sleeves on top and a long glittering train on the bottom.

As for her accessories, Hudson kept it simple to compliment her head-turning dress. While she went sans necklace, she showed off her elegant teardrop earrings with an old Hollywood 'do complete with bombshell waves swept behind her ears.

Hudson is on hand at tonight's award show as a presenter — while her film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is up for best adapted screenplay. Although the star has skipped the Oscars for the past few years, she's made several glam appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, Hudson made another glam appearance, this time in a shimmery silver gown with ultra long hair. Featuring silver beading, her Oscar de la Renta dress fanned out into a trumpet silhouette with a sheer bottom. The daring cut of the halter-neck gown showed off Hudson's toned back, giving a peek at a bit of side boob.

She wore her blond hair long, sleek and straight, letting it reach the low backless cut of her dress. Hudson completed the ensemble with a multichain bracelet, diamond earrings and a pair of nude heels.

Throughout her Glass Onion press tour, Hudson brought out look after look, each one a head-turner. For a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wore a couture Chrome Hearts set with sheer panels down her legs, making it just daring enough to get away with on TV.

Hudson also donned a nude sequined Elie Saab look for the Glass Onion premiere in Los Angeles. The turtleneck gown featured exaggerated sleeves and a train — with sequins and paillettes all over for a dramatic look fitting of her character in the film, Birdie Jay.

And while Hudson always shows up for a red carpet with her most impressive accessories, one of her best accessories is her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The two have been known to dress in coordinating looks for a red carpet occasion, which they did last fall at a screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Hudson, who plays Bonnie in the fantasy thriller, donned a romantic off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta evening gown featuring a mermaid silhouette, sweetheart neckline and black-sequin floral embroidery.

Fujikawa, 36, matched Hudson's moody ensemble with a relaxed suit including a black velvet jacket, which he layered over a classic white tee shirt.

