Janelle Monáe's Custom Vera Wang Gown Adds a Pop of Brightness to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet 

Janelle Monáe turned up the glamour on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

The musician-actress, who is presenting at Sunday night's award ceremony and stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, wowed in a custom black and orange Vera Wang look.

Her colorblock look featured a plunging bra top with a barely attached skirt that showed a peek of her abs. The bright orange hue of the skirt popped against the backdrop of the champagne-colored carpet. She wore jewels from REZA, including a bold black choker and diamond earrings.

Monáe is no stranger to the Academy Awards — the actress appeared in 2016's Oscar-winning film Moonlight and Oscar-nominated movie, Hidden Figures.

The star is known for her show-stopping red carpet looks. In January, Monáe took command of the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a see-through gown with bold cutouts.

Monáe's stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, styled the singer and actress in a custom Vera Wang Haute Couture sheer turtleneck gown featuring hand-draped ruching down the entire length of it, a train and strategically placed cutouts add some drama.

Hairstylist Nikki Nelms created a hair moment to match the head-turning gown. She shared on her Instagram Story that she prepped the star's hair with Maui Moisture products, weaving her strands into tight braids and incorporating black textured yarn. She wrote, "I thought it would add some subtle coolness to her hair."

The star also recently wrapped up a promotional tour for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where she showed off killer style at every stop along the way.

From sleek pantsuits to fiery gowns, bright dresses and bold accessories, Monáe brought the drama to all of her red carpet looks.

She kicked off the tour with a futuristic, fluid Iris van Herpen couture gown while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. Next, Monáe wowed at the 66th BFI London Film Festival, wearing a brass-button swing coat by Thom Browne and elevated the look with some socks and patent heels.

The singer made quite a statement with a Christian Siriano number at the European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a striking red gown with a sheer bodice, balloon skirt, and an oversized headpiece.

Other head-turning looks included a Robert Wun gown with a dramatic neckline and full train for the Spanish premiere of the film and a high-drama Elie Saab gown with cutout details and feather skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion in November.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.