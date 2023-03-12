Janelle Monáe's Custom Vera Wang Gown Adds a Pop of Brightness to the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet 

The singer and actress paired her colorblock look with REZA jewels

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on March 12, 2023 08:33 PM
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Janelle Monáe turned up the glamour on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

The musician-actress, who is presenting at Sunday night's award ceremony and stars in the Oscar-nominated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, wowed in a custom black and orange Vera Wang look.

Her colorblock look featured a plunging bra top with a barely attached skirt that showed a peek of her abs. The bright orange hue of the skirt popped against the backdrop of the champagne-colored carpet. She wore jewels from REZA, including a bold black choker and diamond earrings.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

Monáe is no stranger to the Academy Awards — the actress appeared in 2016's Oscar-winning film Moonlight and Oscar-nominated movie, Hidden Figures.

The star is known for her show-stopping red carpet looks. In January, Monáe took command of the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a see-through gown with bold cutouts.

Monáe's stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, styled the singer and actress in a custom Vera Wang Haute Couture sheer turtleneck gown featuring hand-draped ruching down the entire length of it, a train and strategically placed cutouts add some drama.

Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Kevin Winter/Getty

Hairstylist Nikki Nelms created a hair moment to match the head-turning gown. She shared on her Instagram Story that she prepped the star's hair with Maui Moisture products, weaving her strands into tight braids and incorporating black textured yarn. She wrote, "I thought it would add some subtle coolness to her hair."

The star also recently wrapped up a promotional tour for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where she showed off killer style at every stop along the way.

From sleek pantsuits to fiery gowns, bright dresses and bold accessories, Monáe brought the drama to all of her red carpet looks.

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She kicked off the tour with a futuristic, fluid Iris van Herpen couture gown while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. Next, Monáe wowed at the 66th BFI London Film Festival, wearing a brass-button swing coat by Thom Browne and elevated the look with some socks and patent heels.

The singer made quite a statement with a Christian Siriano number at the European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a striking red gown with a sheer bodice, balloon skirt, and an oversized headpiece.

Other head-turning looks included a Robert Wun gown with a dramatic neckline and full train for the Spanish premiere of the film and a high-drama Elie Saab gown with cutout details and feather skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion in November.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo
Miles Teller
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
US actor Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Austin Butler Explains Why His Date for the Oscars 2023 Isn't Kaia Gerber
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Looks Back on Best Actress Win Ahead of 2023 Oscars: 'Can't Believe It's Been a Year'
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Academy Awards
Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'