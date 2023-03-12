Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating her first Academy Awards nomination with a special date by her side — her husband, Christopher Guest!

To celebrate Curtis, who's up for best supporting actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the couple took date night to the 2023 Oscars red carpet, for which they dressed to the nines.

Curtis, 64, wore a rhinestone-covered champagne Dolce & Gabbana gown, which also happened to coordinate with the affair's beige carpet. "Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes." she joked on Twitter before hitting the step-and-repeat.

She teamed the design, which also features corset panels, with dazzling pendant earrings.

Over the weekend, Curtis also teased her look with an Instagram selfie taken with the design experts at the Italian label. Giving a shoutout to the craftsmanship that went into creating the stunning piece she wrote: "Remember when you are watching tonight the thousands of artists and seamstresses and tailors and designers and craftspeople who create the beautiful outfits and garments that we all wear. This is part of the @dolcegabbana Italian team who made my beautiful dress, which you will see you in a couple hours. Grazie. MILLE GRAZIE!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile Guest, 75, suited up in a traditional black bow tie tuxedo suit.

While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s red carpet pre-show, Curtis spoke about some of the rituals she practiced before getting into glam, such as enjoying a morning meal whipped up by her beau. "My husband made me a little breakfast. That was what he offered," she shared.

She also opened up about the one piece of advice she'd tell her younger self. "My goal in life as an old lady is just to say: 'Relax, you are enough. This is a perfect moment right now,'" she told Cox.

Getty

Curtis' Oscar nod is the same one her late mother, Janet Leigh, was recognized in more than 60 years ago for her performance in Psycho. The year before, Curtis' late father, Tony Curtis, earned a nod in the best actor category for The Defiant Ones.

While speaking to PEOPLE at The Independent Spirit Awards last week, Curtis called the connection "a lineage link." But, it's a level of recognition she never thought she would receive herself. "I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen," she admitted. "Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Curtis received her first major solo award for her performance in the A24 movie at last month's Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she wore a bright red gown with a plunging neckline and a meaningful piece of jewelry — her mother's wedding ring.

"Honestly this morning I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight and I saw it in a little box and I thought about my parents and I wouldn't be here without them," she told PEOPLE of the token.

Jumpsuits and sleek suits have also been a mainstay in Curtis' awards season wardrobe. At the Golden Globes, the actress swept the red carpet in a high-drama black floor-length lace cape, which she styled over an elegant jumpsuit.

L: Caption . PHOTO: David Fisher/Shutterstock R: Caption . PHOTO: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Another style moment that came out of the night? A T-shirt printed with Curtis' viral reaction to costar Michelle Yeoh winning best performance by an actress (motion picture, musical or comedy), which was gifted to her by a friend.

"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her wearing the shirt also printed with the slogan "Friends Supporting Friends."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.