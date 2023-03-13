The Internet Is Divided on Tems' View-Obstructing Couture Gown at 2023 Oscars 

Singer-songwriter Tems quite literally had a stop-and-stare moment at the 2023 Oscars.

The "Free Mind" singer (who's real name is Temilade Openiyi) stepped out in a white Lever Couture gown with delicate tulle fabric weaved into a head-to-toe asymmetrical silhouette. She teamed the number with silver gemstone heels and bling on her wrists and fingers.

But, while the 27-year-old artist wowed on the carpet, her look told a different story once she made it inside the venue, especially for the audience members seated behind her.

After making an appearance on screen during the live broadcast, Tems received criticism for the dress' contoured hood, which billowed out to one side and extended upwards past the musician's top knot bun, therefore obstructing the views of some of the guests.

The moment soon became viral on social media. While some blatantly called the moment "rude," others, who were more considerate of the craftsmanship behind the styling, pointed out that the silhouette of the dress should've been adjusted or scrapped all together for the show.

One viewer on Twitter joked that whoever is seated behind the singer is likely "heated" for the obstructed view, but so many others were quick to point out how ethereal she looked in her gown. One viewer on Twitter stated that she "stole the show," which is a fair assessment.

Yet another Twitter user offered up the suggestion that Tems is "taking up space" as a Black woman in the crowd.

Gasoline Alley star Devon Sawa also poked fun at the situation. On Sunday, he tweeted a screenshot of the singer at the ceremony, with an arrow pointing to the row behind her. "I'm seated right here. Good news is, I'm at the Oscars. Bad news is I can't see a thing," he jokingly wrote.

Tems was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) alongside Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single "Lift Me Up."

The single, a tribute to the late Marvel actor Chadwick Boseman, was performed by Rihanna on stage. It marked the "Umbrella" songstresses' first on-stage appearance since announcing her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Rihanna changed out of her bump-baring mesh and leather Alaïa red carpet dress and into baggy black sequin pants, a bedazzled bra with jewel strands caressing her bump and leather opera gloves.