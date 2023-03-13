Hunter Schafer Wears One Teeny-Tiny Feather as a Top at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the Look!

Zendaya gushed over her costar's look on Instagram, leaving multiple cute comments

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 13, 2023 04:18 PM
hunter schafer
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hunter Schafer took a big fashion risk on Sunday night — and rocked it.

The Euphoria star made a daring red carpet appearance following the 2023 Oscars at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The 24-year-old actress and model, who will play a leading role in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Tigris Snow, donned a barely there dress that flattered her figure and turned heads.

Schafer sported a freshly debuted Ann Demeulemeester look from their new creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin that was as light as a feather — seeing as there was next to no fabric involved.

The look in question was an all-white design that featured a singular feather as a bandeau top, which just barely covered her nipples. With an entirely exposed midriff, the star finished the look with a silky maxi skirt and white platform heels. She opted for simple glam makeup and her blond hair in a middle part.

hunter schafer
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Law Roach, the stylist behind the eye-catching look, posted a glimpse at the look on Instagram and the praise for the image architect and his muse has been rolling in ever since.

Schafer's Euphoria costar Zendaya commented, "STUNNING," as well as heart eye emojis. The designer of the dress chimed in, "TYSM FOR CREATING THIS AMAZING MOMENT TOGETHER 🤍🤍🤍 @hunterschafer ILYSM," Katy Perry simply said, "ATE," and multiple fans commented things like, "Ughhhhh so good."

One fan hilariously wrote, "Stop it Law, damn! This too much. The girls are looking too good. The talent is shining too bright. And you just keep it coming… I live."

Schafer is no stranger to head-turning looks. Since rising to fame for her role as Jules in Euphoria, the star has walked numerous red carpets and fashion shows and starred in several campaigns.

Just this past month, Schafer walked the Costume Designers Guild Awards red carpet in an effortlessly glamourous minimalistic Prada white bandeau-skirt set after she was introduced as the new face of Mugler's Angel Elixir perfume that saw her star in an out-of-this-world video spot.

