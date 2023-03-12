Harvey Guillen's 2023 Oscars Photo Diary

01 of 10 Jen Rosenstein It's Oscars Sunday! Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star Harvey Guillen gets his glam on with a pre-show eye treatment. His movie — which costars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, among others — is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

02 of 10 Jen Rosenstein But first, coffee.

03 of 10 Jen Rosenstein And room service!

04 of 10 Jen Rosenstein And an impromptu photo shoot in the curtains.

05 of 10 Jen Rosenstein And more room service.

06 of 10 Jen Rosenstein For his first-ever appearance at the Oscars, the actor wore a custom look by Christian Siriano, with Christian Louboutin boots and jewelry by David Yurman and Melinda Maria.

07 of 10 Jen Rosenstein "We are making history," Guillen told Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet preshow, "because this is Christian Siriano dressing for the first time ever a plus-size male actor on the carpet. [It's] everything I wanted to encompass the first time I went to the Academy Awards — something traditional, classic and new."

08 of 10 Jen Rosenstein Touch-up time! Gotta keep that collar clean.

09 of 10 Jen Rosenstein A peek at the final look, featuring a tuxedo jacket that flows into a skirt-like moment. "There is a little swish and femininity to wearing a skirt at the Oscars," Siriano, who called Guillen a "joy to work with," added to E!. "It's that masculine/feminie play."