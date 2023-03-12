Harvey Guillen's 2023 Oscars Photo Diary

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star had a ball getting ready for his big day — and celebrating at the 2023 Oscars in L.A.

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 12, 2023 10:04 PM
01 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

It's Oscars Sunday! Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star Harvey Guillen gets his glam on with a pre-show eye treatment. His movie — which costars Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, among others — is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

02 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

But first, coffee.

03 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

And room service!

04 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

And an impromptu photo shoot in the curtains.

05 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

And more room service.

06 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

For his first-ever appearance at the Oscars, the actor wore a custom look by Christian Siriano, with Christian Louboutin boots and jewelry by David Yurman and Melinda Maria.

07 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

"We are making history," Guillen told Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet preshow, "because this is Christian Siriano dressing for the first time ever a plus-size male actor on the carpet. [It's] everything I wanted to encompass the first time I went to the Academy Awards — something traditional, classic and new."

08 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

Touch-up time! Gotta keep that collar clean.

09 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

A peek at the final look, featuring a tuxedo jacket that flows into a skirt-like moment.

"There is a little swish and femininity to wearing a skirt at the Oscars," Siriano, who called Guillen a "joy to work with," added to E!. "It's that masculine/feminie play."

10 of 10
Harvey Guillen pre-oscar diary
Jen Rosenstein

With the look complete, Guillen makes a pre-Oscars stop at L.A.'s famed Tail of the Pup hot dog stand.

Related Articles
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Gets Apparent Shout-Out from Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors at Oscars 2023 After Loss
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Cate Blanchett Supports Sustainable Fashion (Again!) Wearing Archival Louis Vuitton at 2023 Oscars
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet 
Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Smooth Style on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Louis Vuitton
95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks 'Her Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' as She Wins at 2023 Oscars
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023
Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Have a Glam Date Night on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett and Daughter Bronwyn Match in Purple Gowns at Oscars 2023 — See the Family Photo!
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Everybody 'Doing Nothing' After Will Smith Slap in Oscars 2023 Monologue
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Misses 2023 Oscars Ceremony for 'Personal Reasons'
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023