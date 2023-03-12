Lifestyle Style Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Have a Glam Date Night on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Berry wore a sexy white Tamara Ralph gown with floral detail, while Hunt donned a sleek tux By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. People Editorial Guidelines and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 08:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Halle Berry is presenting quite the look on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. The Oscar winner, 56, turned heads in a floral-embellished dress designed by Tamara Ralph as she arrived alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt, at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Surely a statement in more ways than one, the actress' gown featured a cutout in the middle along with a thigh-high slit that showed off her gold platform heels. The design was garnished with Ralph's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in metallic. Mike Coppola/Getty This year isn't the first time Berry, who is presenting at the award show, served a fashion-forward Oscars look! The actress recently revealed that the iconic Elie Saab gown she donned at the award show over 20 years ago has found a new home at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The design features a mesh bodice adorned with cascading floral appliqués as well as a silky asymmetrical skirt. Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline While the piece certainly depicts the runway trends of the time, it's also a symbol of Hollywood history. That year, Berry took home the trophy for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball. Not only did it mark the star's first Oscar win, the achievement made her the first Black actress to win an award in that category. The X-Men alum reflected on her historical Oscar win last year on the 20th anniversary. "20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door," Berry wrote on Twitter last March. "I will never get over this moment!" She previously said she's "completely heartbroken" that she remains the only woman of color to prevail in the category as she appeared on ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising last February. KMazur/WireImage, Halle Berry/instagram "True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I'd have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn't happen," she explained. "But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Berry continued, "When I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I'm proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams." The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.