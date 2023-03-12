Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Have a Glam Date Night on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Berry is presenting quite the look on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The Oscar winner, 56, turned heads in a floral-embellished dress designed by Tamara Ralph as she arrived alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt, at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Surely a statement in more ways than one, the actress' gown featured a cutout in the middle along with a thigh-high slit that showed off her gold platform heels. The design was garnished with Ralph's signature appliquéd flowers that shimmered in metallic.

Mike Coppola/Getty

This year isn't the first time Berry, who is presenting at the award show, served a fashion-forward Oscars look! The actress recently revealed that the iconic Elie Saab gown she donned at the award show over 20 years ago has found a new home at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The design features a mesh bodice adorned with cascading floral appliqués as well as a silky asymmetrical skirt.

While the piece certainly depicts the runway trends of the time, it's also a symbol of Hollywood history. That year, Berry took home the trophy for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball. Not only did it mark the star's first Oscar win, the achievement made her the first Black actress to win an award in that category.

The X-Men alum reflected on her historical Oscar win last year on the 20th anniversary. "20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door," Berry wrote on Twitter last March. "I will never get over this moment!"

She previously said she's "completely heartbroken" that she remains the only woman of color to prevail in the category as she appeared on ABC's Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising last February.

KMazur/WireImage, Halle Berry/instagram

"True, I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change, that there would be other women. I thought that I would have the script truck back up to my front door and I'd have an opportunity to play any role I wanted. That didn't happen," she explained. "But what I do know happened that night is that so many people of color got inspired."

Berry continued, "When I look around and I see my brothers and sisters working and thriving and telling their own stories from their point of view. I'm proud of that, and I see the movement forward. And I think that night inspired so many of those people to dream those dreams."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.