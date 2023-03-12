'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Halle Bailey looked like a princess on the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

The star of the upcoming The Little Mermaid movie channeled Ariel on the Academy Awards red carpet, but swapped the famed-finned character's tail for an aquamarine-colored gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana instead.

While speaking with Laverne Cox on E!'s red carpet pre-show, Bailey said that she "was really excited" about her "beautiful, poofy dress" because of the magical aura it gave off — particularly, allowing her to "go into the fairytale world and give them princess for one day."

"I'm loving it," she said of her tulle, floor-length gown. The actress paired the blue-hued ensemble with a sparkling, silver necklace and earrings complete with her hair pulled back into an updo.

Bailey also excitedly spoke about her work in The Little Mermaid. Not only did she praise Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, calling the two composers collaborating on soundtrack "a wonderful duo," but she opened up about the songs that will be featured in the forthcoming remake.

"I was just really excited to sing the original songs that I loved so much," said Bailey of the classics that appeared in Disney's 1989 animated hit. But in addition to the fan-favorites, the latest adaptation features new songs as well.

"The new ones I think people will just embrace and really love and I hope they do," she added.

Bailey also teased that viewers can expect a "sneak peek" while watching the Oscars. "I can't wait for people to see a little sneak peek of something tonight!" she said.

While she didn't specify what she meant by "sneak peek," Cox put forth a prediction.

"Is the trailer finally coming out tonight? Is that what you're saying?" she asked, to which Bailey responded: "I don't know, but I'm here for a reason is all I'll say."

Bailey, who is a presenter at this year's awards ceremony, is gearing up for a huge year.

The actress and singer, who rose to fame from her pop duo with sister Chlöe under the mentorship of Beyoncé, recently just announced she was cast as Nettie in The Color Purple on top of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid coming out in May.

Oprah, who is the producer for The Color Purple, told Vanity Fair the reason for her casting, saying, "She's somebody whose presence you can feel in her absence."

She added, "The memory of her, the feeling of her, the strength of her comes through, even when you're only hearing her voice from her letters."

The director of The Little Mermaid, Rob Marshall, had similar words of praise for her and her voice, saying she has "a great deal of fire and joy" and that her voice and presence fit the mold of what they were trying to achieve for Ariel.

He added to the reason she was cast, saying, "That voice is something that is so signature and so ethereal and so beautiful that it captures the heart of Eric, and he looks for her for the entire film."

Bailey says the opportunity to play such an iconic role has her feeling "immensely honored."

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory ... it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," she wrote on Instagram of her role. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.