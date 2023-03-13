Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bright Red Bob, Michelle Williams Cuts a Pixie and More Oscars Night Hair Changes

What better time for a new 'do than Oscars night!

While the stars were sure to step out in style for Hollywood's biggest night, they also brought the glam when they hit the Oscars 2023 red carpet and the afterparties that followed in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Among the celebrities who took the fashion-forward risk was Chrissy Teigen, who ditched her dark brunette locks for a new red color. Although the model, 37, debuted her latest look at the 2023 Vanity Fair afterparty, she shared a preview to her followers on Instagram a few days prior.

"Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" Teigen captioned her post, before tagging the team that made her updated hair look possible. "Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden 🥰". She "pushed" her color a little further, showing off the more orange locks on Instagram on Saturday.

Teigen's musician husband, John Legend, shared his approval of the look, writing in the comments section, "Gorgeous 😍." He also showed his support of her latest glam in-person, as he posed in a classic black-and-white tux alongside his wife on the Vanity Fair red carpet.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The new mom of three —who recently welcomed her baby daughter Esti Maxine with Legend in January — styled her red bob with glamorous waves parted to the side. As for the rest of her look, Teigen dazzled in a lime-green gown embellished with gems and finished with giant feathered sleeves.

Joining Teigen in her 'do debut was 2023 Oscars nominee Michelle Williams, who ditched her neck-length bob for a pixie cut. The Fabelmans actress showed off her chic cut when she hit the award show red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, posted some behind-the-scenes clips of the glam on his Instagram, documenting Williams' getting-ready process from beginning to end.

CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"#MichelleWilliams for The #Oscars — BTS from fitting, cut, and glam… to red carpet tonight. GO TEAM 💪🏻 Using the best @skinresearchinstitute DryQ for the styling ✨" he captioned the carousel of images and videos.

The bold look is nothing new for the actress, who previously rocked this hairstyle in years past, most recently at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. But Williams grew it out (sort of) for her role as Steven Spielberg's mother in the director's Oscar-nominated film this year.

Completing the trifecta of trims and chops is Julianne Hough, who said "goodbye" to blonde and "hello" to brunette when she hit the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage, Phillip Faraone/Getty

The actress and dancer tied her freshly dyed locks into a slicked-back updo for the glamorous evening, leaving it unclear whether she made any notable changes to its length. But she did keep her bangs intact, whisking them off to the side of her face.

Hough, who is set to make her Broadway debut in POTUS with costars Vanessa Williams and Rachel Dratch, walked the carpet alongside Jedidiah Jenkins. She complemented her new hairstyle with a sleeveless black dress with a lengthy train that followed.

The jewelry she opted for was the perfect contrast to her dark dress and hair, wearing green gems around her neck and dangling earrings to match. As for her glam, she kept it simple: an elegant winged eyeliner and a nude-colored lip.