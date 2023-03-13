Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to naked dresses, and she proved just that Sunday night at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Stepping out at the afterparty, the activist, model and author, 31, rocked a naked dress from London designer Feben — complete with lace-up details wrapped around her back and front.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty

The look included long sleeves and a mock neck, as she paired the dress with somewhat-visible heels, thong underwear and shiny diamond earrings. Ratajkowski was styled for the night by Carlos Nazario.

Ratajkowski had her nails done by Emi Kudo and also wore a full glam look of Pat McGrath products, done by makeup artist Linda Hay. The makeup brand shared a video of Ratajkowski on Instagram from her gorgeous night with a breakdown of the look. "RED CARPET SENSATION ⚡️⚡️⚡️ The BEAUTIFUL @emrata exudes GRANDEUR in #patmcgrathlabs PRODUCTS by the MASTERFUL #MUA @lindahaymakeup for the @theacademy #oscars2023. The RESULT is TRULY MAGNIFICENT."

With her hair pulled into a high bun — courtesy of hairstylist Jennifer Yepez — Ratajkowski posed for pictures at the event, and even documented some of the night on TikTok and Instagram. In some photos, the model could be seen posing with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Lily James and even Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jonathan Wang.

On Tiktok, the star joined her friend Ziwe as they danced to the platform's popular "Pretty Boy Flow" sound — a sped-up version of Brent Faiyaz's 2022 track "Jackie Brown."

Ratajkowski hasn't been afraid to push the boundaries of fashion since 2023 began, as she notably wore a a unique green anthurium flower top in early March at the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. The top's light green and pink design is based on an anthurium plant, and she paired the look with baggy black pants, a chic updo and sandals.

Before that, during New York Fashion Week in Feburary, Ratajkowski swapped a spot on the FROW for the runway, closing the Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show wearing an all-black lingerie-inspired look. The My Body author sported a sleeveless satin corseted top with a midi skirt and fishnet stockings, as her hair was parted in the center and pulled back to complete the look.

Emily Ratajkowski. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

While Ratajkowski is turning heads at events, she's also getting honest about the rest of her life. During an interview on the Going Mental podcast earlier this month, the author, who split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage, revealed she didn't have the strength to get out earlier.

"I didn't have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy," Ratajkowski said. "I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."

"I tried to take antidepressants," added the mom-of-one about "trying everything" to make herself happy. "I was sure there was something wrong with me. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts," she continued.

"Gaslighting is a real thing," she said to host Eileen Kelly.

Ratajkowski — who shares 2-year-old Sylvester Apollo with Bear-McClard — also opened up about societal pressures to find their forever partner. "Every piece of media we consume from the second we are born is basically this idea of finding a partner that completes and validates you," she said.

"Plus, I had just had a child," she added, "so I really wanted to have that family, so it was especially hard for me to totally walk away."