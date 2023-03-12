Emily Blunt Wows in an Elegant White Valentino Dress on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Blunt reunited with her Jungle Cruise costar Dwyane Johnson on the red carpet

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 11:44 PM
Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Emily Blunt's 2023 Oscars gown was simply elegant.

The actress, 40, dazzled in a white Valentino gown when walking the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Keeping the look monochromatic, Blunt paired the form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress with a white clutch embellished with pearls and a silver appliqué. She swept her hair back into a sleek updo and topped her look with dangling, bejeweled earrings.

The carpet wasn't just a fashion-forward moment for the Devil Wears Prada star, as it served as a Hollywood reunion for the actress as well! Blunt reunited with her Jungle Cruise costar Dwayne Johnson, 50, before hitting the stage.

Ahead of presenting the Best Animated Feature award together during the ceremony, Blunt and Johnson happily posed for a series of fun photos together and joked with Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"This is Ilaria Urbinati, my stylist, this is her vision," Johnson told Cox when asked about his look for the night. "We thought that Dolce could carry this off with some elegance. This is ballet pink with a little bit of wool base. The wool brings out the masculinity just a little bit."

Johnson's answer prompted Blunt to tell Cox that the former pro wrestler-turned-actor "just ate up so much of your time with his masculinity."

While Blunt walked the 2023 Oscars carpet solo (despite her reunion with Johnson), she was joined by her husband John Krasinski for a glitzy date night at the SAG Awards last month — where she was nominated for her performance in The English.

The Quiet Place star wore a head-turning red Oscar de la Renta gown featuring tiered paneling adorned with cascading orchard appliqués. She accessorized with a dazzling choker and a bold red lip. Meanwhile her beau and former costar opted for a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe suit.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

In 2019, the pair — who share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — stepped out for multiple red carpet appearances.

Not only did they bring the glam at that year's SAG Awards (donning pink and green ensembles) and the Golden Globes (dressed in understated cool tones), they upped their couple style with an adorable tuxedo-twinning moment at the Writers Guild Awards.

71st Annual Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony
Noam Galai/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The duo have openly expressed the heartfelt love they feel for one another. "Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidant," Blunt told PEOPLE in 2020 when they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

The feelings are certainly mutual. "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her," The Office alum told Parade in December. "On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Stun in Coordinating Stripes During Date Night at SAG Awards 2023
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More
Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Miley Cyrus, Elton John & Lil Nas X Stunt at the Versace Show, Plus Tom Cruise, Cher and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis Celebrate Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' in L.A., Plus Dua Lipa, Pink and More
Julia Garner Halle Bailey
Julia Garner and Halle Bailey Smile Cheek-to-Cheek in L.A., Plus Sarah Jessica Parker in N.Y.C. and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week