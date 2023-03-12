Emily Blunt Wows in an Elegant White Valentino Dress on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Emily Blunt's 2023 Oscars gown was simply elegant.

The actress, 40, dazzled in a white Valentino gown when walking the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Keeping the look monochromatic, Blunt paired the form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress with a white clutch embellished with pearls and a silver appliqué. She swept her hair back into a sleek updo and topped her look with dangling, bejeweled earrings.

The carpet wasn't just a fashion-forward moment for the Devil Wears Prada star, as it served as a Hollywood reunion for the actress as well! Blunt reunited with her Jungle Cruise costar Dwayne Johnson, 50, before hitting the stage.

Ahead of presenting the Best Animated Feature award together during the ceremony, Blunt and Johnson happily posed for a series of fun photos together and joked with Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet.

"This is Ilaria Urbinati, my stylist, this is her vision," Johnson told Cox when asked about his look for the night. "We thought that Dolce could carry this off with some elegance. This is ballet pink with a little bit of wool base. The wool brings out the masculinity just a little bit."

Johnson's answer prompted Blunt to tell Cox that the former pro wrestler-turned-actor "just ate up so much of your time with his masculinity."

While Blunt walked the 2023 Oscars carpet solo (despite her reunion with Johnson), she was joined by her husband John Krasinski for a glitzy date night at the SAG Awards last month — where she was nominated for her performance in The English.

The Quiet Place star wore a head-turning red Oscar de la Renta gown featuring tiered paneling adorned with cascading orchard appliqués. She accessorized with a dazzling choker and a bold red lip. Meanwhile her beau and former costar opted for a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe suit.

In 2019, the pair — who share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — stepped out for multiple red carpet appearances.

Not only did they bring the glam at that year's SAG Awards (donning pink and green ensembles) and the Golden Globes (dressed in understated cool tones), they upped their couple style with an adorable tuxedo-twinning moment at the Writers Guild Awards.

The duo have openly expressed the heartfelt love they feel for one another. "Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidant," Blunt told PEOPLE in 2020 when they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

The feelings are certainly mutual. "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her," The Office alum told Parade in December. "On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.