Ciara Wears Fresh-Off-the-Runway Naked Dress — and Thong! — for 2023 Oscars Afterparty

The singer, who is known for her sexy red carpet choices, attended the afterparty with husband Russell Wilson

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 01:42 PM
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Californi
Ciara. Photo: Getty (2)

Ciara knows how to absolutely slay a red carpet.

The singer, 37, took risqué to a new level — and practically shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet — when she arrived in a barely there sheer netted gown by Dundas that was fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway. The shimmering halter dress showed everything, including a tiny black thong that covered very little.

The singer paired her netted sparkly gown with elbow-length gloves, diamond drop earrings and black strappy Santoni heels. Her beauty look was also show-stopping — she wore a smokey black eye and nude lip and wore her hair in a chic bob. Her final accessory? Husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Californi
Ciara. Getty (2)

Ciara slayed another red carpet in February at the Recording Academy Honors black carpet presented by The Black Music Collective in a divine black velour gown featuring an of-the-moment hood, side-boob cutouts and a golden wrist wrap.

She completed her look with a wavy blonde hairdo, smokey eyes, and a glossy natural lip.

ciara
Ciara. Maury Phillips/Getty

In December, the singer shared a video of herself walking toward the camera in slow motion in a jaw-dropping metallic dress and sky-high heels. Ciara shared the video on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.

The incredible silver gown featured a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice that ended in a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ciara paired the dress with strappy clear and rhinestone wrap-around heels and a thick silver arm cuff. She topped off the look with black and silver Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a silver bow.

The singer also nabbed the SI Swimsuit cover last year. The superstar performer joined mogul Kim Kardashian, model and activist Maye Musk and modeling industry rising star Yumi Nu as part of the cover class.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara Sizzles on SI Swimsuit Cover: 'Something She's Always Wanted,' Husband Russell Wilson Says

For her shoot, Ciara traveled to Barbados to be photographed by Ben Watts. On the cover, she wades in crystal blue water wearing a sexy leopard-print LaQuan Smith bustier-style one-piece and straw hat.

"The journey we've been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim," MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement. "Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service."

Related Articles
DICK CLARK NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 - ABC’s "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season. "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CIARA
Ciara Is Sensational in Silver Plunging Gown with Thigh-High Slit in Video at Disneyland
meghan fox hair changes
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the New Look!
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson Dazzles in Silver Mermaid Dress on the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2023
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Megan Thee Stallion Goes Glam in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Tory Lanez Trial: 'She's Back'
95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View
michelle yeoh; angela bassett; lady gaga
Oscars 2023 Best Dressed
Versace FW23 Show
See All the Celebs at Versace's Star-Studded Fashion Show — from the Runway to the Front Row!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Heated PDA Moment in Sexy Coordinating Looks at Oscars 2023
Melissa McCarthy at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christian Siriano Remade Melissa McCarthy's Oscars Dress Last-Minute After Her Original Was Ruined
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Gabrielle Union arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bright Red Bob, Michelle Williams Cuts a Pixie and More Oscars Night Hair Changes
Ashley Park attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park Wears Edgy Boots with Ankle Brace and Dramatic Cutout Gown to CDGA Awards
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards