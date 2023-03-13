Ciara Wears Fresh-Off-the-Runway Naked Dress — and Thong! — for 2023 Oscars Afterparty

Ciara knows how to absolutely slay a red carpet.

The singer, 37, took risqué to a new level — and practically shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet — when she arrived in a barely there sheer netted gown by Dundas that was fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway. The shimmering halter dress showed everything, including a tiny black thong that covered very little.

The singer paired her netted sparkly gown with elbow-length gloves, diamond drop earrings and black strappy Santoni heels. Her beauty look was also show-stopping — she wore a smokey black eye and nude lip and wore her hair in a chic bob. Her final accessory? Husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara. Getty (2)

Ciara slayed another red carpet in February at the Recording Academy Honors black carpet presented by The Black Music Collective in a divine black velour gown featuring an of-the-moment hood, side-boob cutouts and a golden wrist wrap.

She completed her look with a wavy blonde hairdo, smokey eyes, and a glossy natural lip.

Ciara. Maury Phillips/Getty

In December, the singer shared a video of herself walking toward the camera in slow motion in a jaw-dropping metallic dress and sky-high heels. Ciara shared the video on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.

The incredible silver gown featured a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice that ended in a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ciara paired the dress with strappy clear and rhinestone wrap-around heels and a thick silver arm cuff. She topped off the look with black and silver Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a silver bow.

The singer also nabbed the SI Swimsuit cover last year. The superstar performer joined mogul Kim Kardashian, model and activist Maye Musk and modeling industry rising star Yumi Nu as part of the cover class.

For her shoot, Ciara traveled to Barbados to be photographed by Ben Watts. On the cover, she wades in crystal blue water wearing a sexy leopard-print LaQuan Smith bustier-style one-piece and straw hat.

"The journey we've been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim," MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement. "Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service."