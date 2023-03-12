Cate Blanchett Supports Sustainable Fashion (Again!) Wearing Archival Louis Vuitton at 2023 Oscars

Cate Blanchett ins't just a two-time Oscar winner – she's also a champion when it comes to reimagining past fashions.

The Tár actress, 53, commanded the 2023 Oscars red carpet wearing an archival Louis Vuitton two-color gown complete with a silk teal capelet top with statement shoulder pads, as well as a sleek black skirt with a train. Chunky silver threader earrings by the fashion house added extra bling to her look.

The actress also accessorized with a symbolic blue ribbon made by refugees in a partnership with the UN Refugee Agency. She, along with others on the Oscars red carpet, are wearing the #WithRefugees ribbon as an emblem of compassion and solidarity for those who have been forced to flee their homes because of war, conflict and persecution.

"What I love about film is the way it draws us into compelling human themes to uncover the connective tissue that binds us all," Blanchett tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Whenever I have met refugees — in places such as Lebanon, Jordan or Bangladesh, in the U.K., or back home in Australia — what has struck me has not been their 'otherness' but how many things we share in common."

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Blanchett is nominated at this year's Academy Awards for Best Actress for her role in Tár. She already took home the Critics Choice Award for this role, along with a number of other accolades.

During this award season — and for the last several years — Blanchett has focused on sustainability when it comes to her red carpet looks. Namely, the actress has been game for a rewear, recycling her past red carpet gowns in new ways.

For the BAFTAs in February, Blanchett brought back her 2015 Oscars gown. Her all-black Maison Margiela got a whole new life on the red carpet in London, thanks to the actress' new stylistic choice.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

For the BAFTAs, Blanchett wore the floor-skimming gown with frayed hems with a two-toned pearl Louis Vuitton necklace that extended onto her left shoulder. The actress also paired the look with matching pearl earrings.

For its original outing, the dress' frayed hems weren't as pronounced. She also opted for a quintessential mid-2010s turquoise statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a small black clutch to complete the look.

The actress pulled another red carpet rewear for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. Blanchett opted once again to repurpose a gown from her own archives, this time donning the "third iteration" of a black lace Giorgio Armani Privé number that she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The exquisitely detailed dress was initially created from sheer fabric and delicate lace with a high neck and cap sleeves; the most recent take on it incorporated the lace into a black sequin bodice with fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern. She opted for a romantic, wavy long bob and rosy makeup to offset the slightly edgy vibes of the gown.

Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a shot of the star ahead of the show, which included a shot of the back of the view of the original gown.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

For Blanchett's previous rewear, at Cannes in 2018, she did not alter the dress itself but changed the vibes by pulling her hair into a center-parted chignon and donning massive dangling earrings.

Also in February, Blanchett sported an electric blue Alexander McQueen look when she attended the London Critics' Circle Film Awards. To the ceremony, the star donned a black blazer with over-the-top electric blue silk sleeves. She first debuted the look at the New York City premiere of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in 2019 before wearing it again earlier this month.

And in November, she hit the Governors Awards in an Alexander McQueen number first worn to the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.